KwaZulu-Natal ANC confirms Sihle Zikalala’s redeployment to the national government

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Photo: Gallo Images
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala. Photo: Gallo Images
  • The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal confirms that former premier Sihle Zikalala is set to resign from the provincial legislature. 
  • Zikalala is set to be redeployed to the National Assembly when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the reshuffling of his Cabinet. 
  • ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said Zikalala's exit from the provincial legislature is set to take place by Tuesday.

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala is set to resign from his role as Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC by Tuesday.

The resignation paves the way for him to be appointed as either a minister or a deputy minister when President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a Cabinet reshuffle. 

Speaking to News24, ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said: “It is true that Zikalala will be leaving the provincial legislature.”

“He [Zikalala] will be redeployed to the national government and his exit from the provincial government will be as soon as tomorrow [Tuesday],” said Mndebele. 

In a letter acknowledging Zikalala’s imminent resignation seen by News24, the ANC in the province said it had agreed on Zikalala’s redeployment to the National Assembly. 

READ | Two ANC MPs resign amid talks of impending Cabinet reshuffle by Ramaphosa

“He [Zikalala] will accordingly resign as the MEC for Cogta following this redeployment,” reads the letter.

This announcement comes after Mervyn Dirks confirmed his resignation as a Member of Parliament, saying the speaker had accepted his resignation which was effective from Monday 30 January. Tshilidzi Munyai also resigned from Parliament.

Zikalala topped the list of 80 additional ANC national executive committee members. Last year, he failed to retain the ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson position and lost out to Siboniso Duma. Zikalala resigned as the premier and was appointed Cogta MEC.

