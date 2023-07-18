1h ago

Share

'Let us get back to business': DA dismisses Good's voter fraud claims ahead of George by-elections

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brett Herron has accused the DA of reregistering voters.
Brett Herron has accused the DA of reregistering voters.
Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images
  • The Good party has accused the DA in George of rigging votes by reregistering voters.
  • However, the DA has dismissed the allegations.
  • The electoral commission says the by-elections will proceed unless a court orders otherwise.

The DA says it conducted a "robust" campaign in the lead-up to Wednesday's by-elections in George, dismissing allegations of voter registration fraud which the Good party levelled against it over the weekend.

"We suggest that Good and the ANC not waste any more of the residents' time and let us get back to business. There is work to be done to restore service delivery in these wards that have been waning under Good.

"Our canvassing in George has shown that voters are not open to being paid off or scared into voting for smaller parties in the Western Cape. What they want is a party that cares and commits to good governance," provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said on Monday.

He added that parties that were "anxious and scrambling for fault" could air their concerns after the by-elections.

On Sunday, Good submitted evidence to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), accusing the DA of reregistering voters.

READ | The DA poaching their members is bad for GOOD's stability, says Herron

The party's secretary-general, Brett Herron, said voters in the Thembalethu ward, where there is no by-election, were reregistered as voters from Borcherds. 

"The core principle of democracy is that legitimate voters get to elect the representative of their choice through a free and fair process. Rigging elections by fraudulently registering voters who don't qualify to vote subverts this principle and disregards the will of the people," Herron said.

The DA's Tertuis Simmers rejected Good's allegatio
The DA's Tertuis Simmers rejected Good's allegations of voter registrations.

He claimed that DA members tasked with registering voters admitted in affidavits that they had "acted under instruction, and the fraud only became apparent to them after the reregistration had been completed".

He called on the IEC to postpone the by-elections and to conduct an audit of the new registrations. 

"If the allegations are substantiated, then the Municipal Electoral Act empowers the Electoral Court to impose an appropriate sanction, in the interest of a free and fair election, including an order cancelling the registration of the political party," he said. 

But IEC Western Cape spokesperson Michael Hendricks said:

The by-elections will continue until the court actually stops it or sets it aside or whatever the case may be.

He confirmed that the commission had received the documents and said it would respond "accordingly".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dagoodwestern capegeorgepolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 4485 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
23.53
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.25
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
982.74
+1.8%
Palladium
1,295.85
+2.5%
Gold
1,962.44
+0.4%
Silver
24.92
+0.3%
Brent Crude
78.50
-1.8%
Top 40
71,646
-0.5%
All Share
76,876
-0.5%
Resource 10
63,896
+0.2%
Industrial 25
104,789
-1.3%
Financial 15
16,720
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

2h ago

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo