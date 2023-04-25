55m ago

Share

LGBTQI+ group seeks clarity from Helen Zille over 'queerphobic' tweet

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Helen Zille.
Helen Zille.
Deaan Vivier
  • DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has received backlash for a post on Twitter.
  • LGBTQI+ organisation OUT LGBT Well-being wants her to clarify her tweet.
  • It says the tweet may incite queerphobic hate speech on social media platforms.

Chairperson of the DA's federal council Helen Zille is in the limelight over a tweet again - this time for a post an organisation has described as "queerphobic".

She was responding to a tweet by John James in which he alleged that American transgender actress and social media personality Dylan Mulvaney was a "gay man pretending to be trans for cash and fame".

James said the reason for making the claim was because Mulvaney had not changed their name and announced that they would neither have hormone therapy, nor undergo surgical procedures to change their gender. 

The recently re-elected federal chairperson tweeted on Sunday: "Is it now considered insufficiently "woke" to be merely gay? Must you be transgender to gain access to the inner sanctum of the "tribe"?

"And must you, in the process, trash and stereotype all women, eradicating the progress they have made to achieve equality over half a century?"

OUT LGBT Well-being wants Zille to clarify what she meant.

"Comments like Zille's oversimplify and misrepresent the lived experiences of LGBTQI+ individuals and contribute to a climate of stigma, marginalisation, and discrimination. Her remarks perpetuate harmful stereotypes and may incite queerphobic hate speech on social media platforms like Twitter."

READ | War of words between Zille, British anti-vax doctor over claims she supports Covid-19 vaccine suspension

In a statement on Tuesday, its spokesperson, Luiz de Barros, said the DA should slam the "hateful" comment if Zille failed to clarify what she meant. 

"We are particularly troubled by the fact that these comments were made by a senior leader in the official opposition party, which has positioned itself as an ally to the LGBTQI+ community."

DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi and Zille were not available for comment at the time of publication.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
helen zillepoliticslgbtqi+
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your views on the alleged turf wars brewing between the three ministers in charge of Eskom?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Fix load shedding, quit fighting
75% - 1502 votes
Mantashe and Gordhan must fall back
19% - 389 votes
The law clearly outlines their powers
5% - 108 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

6h ago

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.34
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.72
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.18
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.5%
Platinum
1,078.16
+0.1%
Palladium
1,496.56
-2.1%
Gold
1,987.83
-0.1%
Silver
24.77
-1.6%
Brent Crude
82.73
+1.3%
Top 40
72,217
-0.4%
All Share
77,789
-0.4%
Resource 10
68,066
-1.9%
Industrial 25
106,437
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,406
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo