46m ago

Share

Limpopo ANC chair ‘misbehaved’ when he ditched Ramaphosa at Nasrec, ANC regions want him out

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Limpopo ANC chairperson Stanley Mathabatha. Photo: Daily Sun
Limpopo ANC chairperson Stanley Mathabatha. Photo: Daily Sun
  • The ANC's national working committee will engage its Limpopo regions on their growing calls for provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha to be disciplined. 
  • The regions believe that in calling on delegates to support Zweli Mkhize, Mathabatha went against the Limpopo ANC's general council that decided to support Ramaphosa during the national elective conference. 
  • Mbalula said Mathabatha "misbehaved" but regions needed to bring more evidence.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula on Sunday confirmed that the party’s national working committee (NWC), which is on an organisational and governance oversight visit in Limpopo, was open to engaging calls by regions for the axing of provincial party chairperson Stan Mathabatha. 

The calls come after Mathabatha failed to influence Limpopo delegates to ditch President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Nasrec conference in December and rather support Zweli Mkhize.

Mathabatha’s call went against the Limpopo ANC’s general council, a structure made up of all members of the provincial executive committee and delegates representing branches at the conference, which had decided that Ramaphosa was the province’s preferred candidate.

“We are aware that because of what happened during the conference when Mathabatha tried to go against the decisions of the provincial general council, there has since been mobilisation in the ANC in Limpopo against the chairperson," said Mbalula.

“Those mobilising are saying he [Mathabatha] must go… He misbehaved because the province had a position that Ramaphosa must be president, then he became a bhubesi [lion - the name Mkhize supporters called themselves during the elective conference]." 

The ANC secretary-general's utterances come as Ramaphosa and members of the NWC were inundated by calls for Mathabatha to be disciplined for attempting to change the mandate of delegates at the eleventh hour.

NWC members engaged regions on Saturday, and there were overwhelming calls for Mathabatha and his deputy Florence Radzilani, who also tried to sway Limpopo delegates to vote for Mkhize, to be disciplined. 

READ | Premier fails to support community in battle to get tribal leaders recognised

Some regions are said to have been calling on the removal of the entire provincial executive committee (PEC), citing concerns over its inaction against Mathabatha and Radzilani.

Speaking to journalists at the Bolivia Lodge in Polokwane, where the ANC’s NWC is meeting with the PEC, Mbalula said that careful consideration needed to be taken before removing leaders from their positions. 

Mbalula said: 

We don’t chuck a person out simply because they had different political beliefs called amabhubesi. It was his belief, and that belief was defeated at the conference. What comrades need to bring to this meeting are tangible reasons why we should remove Mathabatha.

“The fundamental question should be, what is it that he is doing as a premier, as a chairperson, that is undermining the cohesion of the province?” 

The NWC members led by Ramaphosa met with the PEC in a meeting that started at 10:00 and was expected to end around 16:00. 

Mbalula said among the things that would be discussed included the report on the VBS Mutual Bank and what the province had done to remedy the trust deficit that was created by the involvement of senior ANC members in the alleged looting of the bank.

READ | 'Politics of reciprocity': Stanley Mathabatha, Lebogang Maile push Limpopo, Gauteng to support Mkhize

Mbalula said the NWC had chosen to visit Limpopo as the province was the ANC’s stronghold, and its residents had, time and again, voted overwhelmingly for the ANC. 

He added that the significant challenges in Limpopo were water provision, dilapidated roads, and load shedding, which were challenges for the entire country. 

“We have committed that if our public servants don’t perform, they will be removed with the necessary speed. Our people are not interested in internal ANC squabbles, especially who gets elected or not,” said Mbalula. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancstan mathabathafikile mbalulalimpopopolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
68% - 2869 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
32% - 1343 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Not so sweet escape: More charges for Thabo Bester, but could further arrests be imminent?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.02
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.38
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.01
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,044.59
0.0%
Palladium
1,503.44
0.0%
Gold
2,004.34
0.0%
Silver
25.36
0.0%
Brent Crude
86.31
+0.3%
Top 40
73,134
+0.6%
All Share
78,870
+0.5%
Resource 10
70,213
-1.9%
Industrial 25
105,969
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,962
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo