Maimane says Ubuntu at the heart of BOSA's policies as party announces provincial leaders

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party had adopted a radical centrism model that focuses on community and Ubuntu.

Only eight of nine provincial leaders were announced as the party has yet to decide who to appoint in the Free State.

BOSA CEO Hlumelo Biko paid tribute to late Peter Jones and said he was the type of leader they sought for BOSA.

Build One SA (BOSA) announced provincial leaders and said the party's policy ideas centred on "Ubuntu".

In a press briefing on Thursday, the party's CEO Hlumelo Biko paid tribute to the late struggle veteran Peter Jones before introducing BOSA's leaders.

Jones, who died on Wednesday, led the Black Consciousness Movement with Biko's father, Steve Biko, in the 1970s.

According to Biko, Jones represented the type of leadership BOSA sought when recruiting its leaders.

"As we reflected on the types of leaders we would like, people like Peter Jones were in our mind. Community activists that want nothing, that sought not to get the limelight, that did not aim for possessions out of leadership, but were insistent on the fact that what they believed can be reflected in spaces in which they lead," said Biko.

The candidates responsible for selecting, interacting with, and building the BOSA name across South Africa included the former chief of staff of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Roger Solomons, who will be the provincial leader in the Northern Cape.

Other provincial leaders announced: Nozipho Mbatha (Gauteng), Ntokozo Biyela (KwaZulu-Natal), Vusumuzi Shongwe (Mpumalanga), Maxhoba Buwa (Eastern Cape), Mudzuli Rakhivhane (Western Cape), Bigboy Moagi (North West) and Timothy Maluleke (Limpopo).

The party said it had not yet found a suitable candidate in the Free State.

The party launched in September in Naledi, Soweto, and began its recruitment process last week in search of "passionate, skilled, and ethical" leaders.

According to BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane, the party had already received over 500 candidate applications.

In a speech titled "Our nation awaits a reset", Maimane shared the party's policies and plans to engage with a new political model centred on community and unity."We call it radical centrism: a programme that rejects the politics of us versus them or left versus right, or rich versus poor, or tribe versus tribe. Rooted in Ubuntu, it is the pragmatic future for governance in South Africa," said Maimane.

The next president must be focused on education. The Eskom crisis and the water crisis are nothing compared to what will happen if we do not fix our education system. #10BigIdeas pic.twitter.com/JltdeWrS10 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 16, 2023

Policies include a student performance grant for pupils studying subjects such as science, accounting, and maths to help them transition from school to the workplace.

The policies vary from creating a township economy, to grants for housing and schools, a basic income grant, including the localisation of police stations to include community members as volunteers.

Access to WiFi in all townships and the introduction of nuclear stations to tackle the country's energy crisis, said Maimane.

He said BOSA aimed to build a coalition that united South Africans and included "good" ideas from all the involved parties.

"This differs from all other political parties in that radical centrism is, by definition, not ideologically dogmatic. Rather it is pragmatic, looking to draw the best ideas out and bring all sides together to build a consensus on the way forward that benefits the country," he said.