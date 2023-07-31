32m ago

'Malema resurrected the demon of hatred, division and ethnic violence' - Steenhuisen

Malaika Ditabo
The DA has announced that it would be laying charges against EFF leader Julius Malema for his chanting of 'Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer.'
Supplied/Democratic Alliance
  • John Steenhuisen said the DA would be laying charges against Julius Malema.
  • Steenhuisen accused Malema of inciting war and division. 
  • He said the DA would also lay charges against the ANC for failing to reprimand Malema.

The DA, unhappy with Julius Malema's chanting of "Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer" at the EFF's 10th-anniversary bash at FNB Stadium on Saturday, said it would be laying charges at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Addressing the media on Monday, the DA's leader, John Steenhuisen, accused Malema, the leader of the EFF, of inciting racial and ethnic division.

He said Malema had reawakened the "demon of hatred," which had been buried at the dawn of democracy in 1994.

Also in the firing line were the ANC government - which, according to Steenhuisen, had failed for years to reprimand its "protégé."

Steenhuisen said: "But this past weekend, we saw the return of a demon we thought we had buried in 1994. Standing on a stage in front of 100 000 people in Soweto, Julius Malema resurrected the demon of hatred, division and ethnic violence in South Africa. This is a man who is determined to ignite the civil war we averted in 1994."

"With his incitement to commit mass murder on Saturday, Malema has confirmed the urgency of this warning. He is intent on igniting the civil war that so many South Africans worked and sacrificed to avert in 1994."

Steenhuisen alleged that "institutions" in South Africa were compromised due to their failure to "hold Malema" accountable.

He explained his reasons for approaching the UN's Human Rights Council.

"For more than a decade, the South African state has utterly failed to use appropriate internal remedies to stop Malema. Time after time, institution after institution, has turned a blind eye to his incitement. We saw this again just last week. Instead of dealing with Malema, senior law enforcement officials drank expensive champagne with him at a fundraiser. This is exactly why the time has come to turn to the global community," Steenhuisen said.

News24 reported last week that Major-General Feroz Khan, second-in-command of the police's Crime Intelligence, had attended the EFF's gala dinner last Thursday

This would be the second time there had been charges against Malema for chanting the struggle song. 

READ | Adriaan Basson | It's easy to criticise Malema, but what about the thousands of EFF supporters?

In 2020, AfriForum lodged a complaint against Malema at the Equality Court to have the song, which they said incited harm and violence, declared hate speech and unfair discrimination. 

However, the court dismissed it with costs, and ruled that the song did not promote violence or hate speech.

AfriForum appealed - and the case will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal in September. 

According to Steenhuisen, Malema has violated three UN charters, which include directing the public to commit mass murder, based on identity, and the right for minority groups to have their rights protected.

He added: "We will also file a complaint with Parliament's ethics committee against Malema in his capacity as a Member of Parliament. We are further obtaining legal advice on approaching the Public Protector and the courts."

The DA leader called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly condemn Malema, and to "honour the oath he took to uphold the Constitution and defend all the people of South Africa".

Steenhuisen urged South Africans to vote for the DA and to consider its moonshot pact, which, he said, was aimed to unite the country rather than sow division. 

"Uniting behind the DA at this dangerous time is not only the best way to ensure that the pact has the stability and governance experience it needs to succeed in government. Voting DA is also the single best way to build a big, strong and united political force that can stop Malema in his tracks," said Steenhuisen.

Undeterred, Malema responded to Steenhuisen on X, formally known as Twitter, and said: "Bring it on, small boy, we are not the @MYANC."


