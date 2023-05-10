Malema sells 'platinum' table at gala dinner to unknown buyer for R1.2m

EFF leader Julius Malema has sold a table at the party's gala event for R1.2 million to an unknown buyer who will get to rub shoulders and interact with him.

The party has been vocal and active in its search for finances to aid it and divide the proceeds to its rallies and outreach programmes.

In the lead-up to the EFF's bash at FNB Stadium in July, it has hosted various events, including an essay competition.

EFF president Julius Malema says he has sold a 'platinum' table worth R1.2 million as the party hosts a series of events, including a gala dinner, leading up to its 10th-anniversary celebration.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Malema announced the table, at which he is the host and where he will interact with the 10 people who bought seats, was sold out.

He tweeted: "The EFF asked me to sell my table, and I did precisely that."

The party's gala dinner will be held on 27 July at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Those who will be seated next to Malema will not only be treated to welcome drinks with the top officials of the party but will also have their company logo displayed on a screen at the gala dinner.

They will also have branding opportunities at the venue and will get 10 VIP tickets to the marquee at the birthday bash which will held at FNB Stadium on 29 July.

Guests seeking a seat with other EFF leaders - such as general-secretary Marshal Dlamini, and deputy president Floyd Shivambu - will have to pay R750 000 each.

They will receive the same perks as the table Malema will be seated at.

Party central command team members have been tasked with selling tickets on a seat-by-seat basis or selling the entire table, said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

He added proceeds would go towards social outreach programmes and the rally marking the EFF's 10th anniversary.



On Monday, News24 reported Malema and party treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe had called for donations as the party approached its 10th-anniversary bash.

pic.twitter.com/JONOTc79uk — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 10, 2023

A video is doing the rounds showing Malema asking the public for donations of as little as R10 to "fund the revolution", while Maotwe asked for anything from vegetables and cows to T-shirts.

The EFF will run an essay writing competition as well as hosting a lecture at the University of Cape Town on its history.

It will also stage a play at the Soweto Theatre on 11 May.



