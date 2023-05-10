39m ago

Share

Malema sells 'platinum' table at gala dinner to unknown buyer for R1.2m

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • EFF leader Julius Malema has sold a table at the party's gala event for R1.2 million to an unknown buyer who will get to rub shoulders and interact with him. 
  • The party has been vocal and active in its search for finances to aid it and divide the proceeds to its rallies and outreach programmes.
  • In the lead-up to the EFF's bash at FNB Stadium in July, it has hosted various events, including an essay competition. 

EFF president Julius Malema says he has sold a 'platinum' table worth R1.2 million as the party hosts a series of events, including a gala dinner, leading up to its 10th-anniversary celebration.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Malema announced the table, at which he is the host and where he will interact with the 10 people who bought seats, was sold out. 

He tweeted: "The EFF asked me to sell my table, and I did precisely that." 

The party's gala dinner will be held on 27 July at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.

Those who will be seated next to Malema will not only be treated to welcome drinks with the top officials of the party but will also have their company logo displayed on a screen at the gala dinner.

READ | ANC and EFF marriage on the rocks as Ekurhuleni honeymoon period over

They will also have branding opportunities at the venue and will get 10 VIP tickets to the marquee at the birthday bash which will held at FNB Stadium on 29 July. 

Guests seeking a seat with other EFF leaders - such as general-secretary Marshal Dlamini, and deputy president Floyd Shivambu - will have to pay R750 000 each.

They will receive the same perks as the table Malema will be seated at.

Party central command team members have been tasked with selling tickets on a seat-by-seat basis or selling the entire table, said EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

READ | Kabelo Gwamanda is the new mayor of Joburg, says his election is God's will

He added proceeds would go towards social outreach programmes and the rally marking the EFF's 10th anniversary.

On Monday, News24 reported Malema and party treasurer-general Omphile Maotwe had called for donations as the party approached its 10th-anniversary bash.

A video is doing the rounds showing Malema asking the public for donations of as little as R10 to "fund the revolution", while Maotwe asked for anything from vegetables and cows to T-shirts.

The EFF will run an essay writing competition as well as hosting a lecture at the University of Cape Town on its history.

It will also stage a play at the Soweto Theatre on 11 May.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemapoliticsparty politics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 803 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 907 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3540 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.89
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.73
-1.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.78
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-2.0%
Platinum
1,108.50
+0.6%
Palladium
1,609.19
+2.5%
Gold
2,027.30
-0.4%
Silver
25.41
-0.7%
Brent Crude
77.44
+0.6%
Top 40
72,353
+0.2%
All Share
77,775
0.0%
Resource 10
71,197
+0.3%
Industrial 25
104,893
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,187
-1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

3h ago

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

14h ago

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo