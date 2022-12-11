1h ago

Malema tells North West area gearing up for by-elections: 'Voting for the ANC is like a drug addiction'

Zintle Mahlati
Julius Malema addresses supporters at Gunners, Sports Ground, Boikhutso, Ditsobotla, North West.
Twitter/EFFSouthAfrica
  • EFF leader Julius Malema campaigned in the North West town of Ditsobotla on Sunday. 
  • Ditsobotla Local Municipality was disbanded following mismanagement and poor governance which triggered a by-election of all wards in the area. 
  • Malema told residents that their continued vote for the ANC was like an addiction to drugs because the party had shown no appetite to provide basic services. 

EFF leader Julius Malema campaigned heavily in the North West on Sunday, telling residents of a disbanded municipality that a continued vote for the ANC was like an addiction to drugs. 

Malema addressed a rally in the Ditsobotla Municipality where every ward in the area was up for by-elections on 14 December. 

While addressing a small rally of supporters, Malema said it was hard to comprehend how residents who lived in a municipality that lacked water and reliable electricity could continue voting for the ANC. 

He said the daily struggle to travel because of potholes and the inability to use flushing toilets because of water cuts were reasons enough for residents to vote in a new government. 

"On the 14th, you will leave to go and vote and before you leave, you will use the toilet that does not flush because it does not have water. You will leave and go vote for the ANC. Even if they say the ANC is drugs and you are addicted, what type of madness is this?

"You did not sleep the whole night, and you were busy flushing water outside your house, and you go and vote for the same ANC. And then you say things must change. How can they change when you have not changed your own vote? On the 14th, we are going to make history and remove the ANC. We do not hate them. They are the ones who hate us," Malema said. 

READ | Ramaphosa decries 'horror show' municipality while campaigning for ANC in North West

Ditsobotla Local Municipality was disbanded this year because of poor management and political infighting in the ANC. 

Residents in the area complained about water problems, and said the roads in the area were littered with potholes. 

Malema's campaign follows similar visits by DA leader John Steenhuisen and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The EFF leader said voters had to make sober choices when they go to vote on Wednesday and should forget about linking the ANC to its struggle history. 

He said the ANC was no longer the party of Nelson Mandela but was instead filled with "criminals who steal from the poor". 

"The entire ANC is rotten; they are all the same. Don't say you will vote for Nelson Mandela on the 14th. Mandela is dead, and this ANC is not the ANC of Mandela. This is the ANC that steals food parcels," Malema said. 


