Mandla Mandela insists there is 'no beef' between him and the Mvezo community

Soyiso Maliti
Mandla Mandela.
Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24
  •  Mandla Mandela says there is "no beef" between him and the community.
  •  He was responding to a story which reported that his leadership style had led to a fallout with the community.
  •  He denied there was a rift with Oscar Mabuyane.

Former president Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, an ANC MP, moved to dispel reports of strife between him and Mvezo villagers.

It reportedly spiralled into dramatic tension, which saw him flee the village.

When approached for comment by News24, Mandela dismissed a City Press report of hostilities between him and the village.

He said his relationship with the King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo-led Royal family in the Eastern Cape remained intact.

The City Press reported Mvezo residents as living in "fear, intimidation and resentment", and Mandela accused of being a "rude and cruel dictator".

The publication said the situation was so bad that King Dalindyebo's estranged son, Prince Azenathi, had to intervene as a mediator between the community and Mandela.

Azenathi and other chiefs and villagers are said to have labelled Mandela's attitude as disrespectful towards community members.

In a statement issued to News24 on Sunday evening, Mandela said the family was "profoundly disheartened" by the report, which he described as having "attempted to drag" the name of Nelson Mandela and his family's Royal house into disrepute.

Mandela said: 

We state categorically, as a matter of absolute fact, that we do not fear for our lives and such insinuations are mischievous.

He said he alternated between Mvezo and the Qunu homestead, which was bequeathed to him by the late statesman.

"We have gone to great lengths to build healthy relationship with the HM King Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo and the Kingdom, and intend to continue to do so," Mandela said.

The City Press quoted Azenathi as accusing Mandela of failing to see reason in the disputes with the community.

Responding, Mandela said:

All matters related to the Mvezo Traditional Council [are] handled through the King's office and we have had no issues in this regard. We have no beef with Azenathi and any issues he wishes to raise related to Mvezo Traditional Council should be referred to His Majesty through the established channels for doing so. In deference to His Majesty, we prefer not to be entangled in any personal matters affecting Azenathi's household.


A number listed as Azenathi's rang to voicemail.

On the allegations that he ran the village with an iron fist, Mandela said this was "misplaced and imputes ill-intent".

"I am far from being a dictator and I was duly appointed by my grandfather as the chief in April 2007 and I bear the responsibility of ensuring that community matters are heard and decided upon," Mandela said.

"Our approach strongly emphasises inclusivity and democracy, with the selection of our sub-headman (iBhodi) achieved through community voting. It is noteworthy that my mother serves as the acting chief, reinforcing our commitment to gender equality."

Mandela denied snubbing Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, saying "we have no axe to grind with anyone".

"On the contrary, we work cooperatively with all tiers of government as is evident from all that we have stated and a matter of public record. I, however, find it disconcerting that I am compelled to answer this question, as I am unaware of any issues existing," Mandela said.


Read more on:
mandla mandelaoscar mabuyanepolitics
