Mangaung mayor interdicted from performing his duties after ANC High Court application

The Free State High Court in Bloemfontein has interdicted newly elected Mangaung Mayor Papi Mokoena from performing his mayoral duties after granting an order to the ANC.



The ANC applied for the interdict, arguing that the council meeting where Mokoena was elected had been illegal.

On Wednesday, the High Court heard arguments from the ANC, which sought to prevent Mokoena from performing his duties.

The court ruling stated that Mokoena was forbidden from performing his duties as mayor or seeking assistance in performing his duties.

Mokoena, president of a small party the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats, was elected Mangaung mayor on 14 April to the surprise of many attending the council meeting.

DA councillors supported his election, as well as some ANC members whose legal standing as councillors were in question. Infighting in the ANC in Mangaung has spilled over into council matters.

The ANC expelled several of its councillors in March after they supported the election of DA councillor Maryke Davies as council speaker.

According to the ANC, the councillors were no longer its representatives. But some of these councillors, including former Mangaung deputy mayor Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane, attended the council sitting to elect the mayor on 14 April. This was despite the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein granting an interdict to the ANC earlier the same day preventing the councillors from attending the council sitting.

Davies allowed the councillors to participate and vote after a letter from the Electoral Commission of South Africa showed that the ANC still needed to fill the vacancies of its expelled councillors.

With the support of some of the expelled ANC councillors, Mokoena's election was successful.

At the court hearing on Wednesday, the ANC said its expelled councillors had no legal basis to represent the party at the mayoral election.

News24 understands that a separate case by the ANC over the legality of council processes followed for the mayoral election is expected to be heard at the end of April.

Despite the question about the validity of the election processes being outstanding, the ANC in the Free State said it was vindicated.

"As shown in the earlier statement regarding the so-called council meeting held last week, the ANC maintains its position that the speaker of the Mangaung Metro Municipality Maryke Davies showed uncontrollable levels of desperation by allowing people who were barred from participating in a meeting to unlawfully vote in the council sitting. We wish to reiterate that the council sitting of 14 April 2023 was nothing but a circus with no standing in the democratic processes," ANC Free State spokesperson Jabu Mbalula said.

"The ANC feels extremely vindicated by this court outcome and will continue to work hard to ensure that the council of Mangaung is properly reconfigured, in line with its internal processes, to ensure the acceleration of the delivery of quality services to the people of Mangaung," Mbalula added.

Davies said despite the ANC's claim of victory, the court had yet to rule on whether the council sitting on 14 April was illegal. This meant Mokoena was still the mayor but could not perform his duties, Davies told News24.



