1h ago

add bookmark

Mashatile says Mpumalanga violence 'is regrettable' because branch meetings are generally peaceful

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Paul Mashatile
Paul Mashatile
PHOTO: Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • Paul Mashatile said the violence witnessed in BGMs in Mpumalanga was not a complete portrayal of party gatherings.
  • By 7 November, the ANC has to complete almost 4 000 BGMs - an essential precursor to its December conference.
  • Mashatile said the meetings were generally held peacefully. 

Violent scenes that played out during ANC branch general meetings (BGMs) in Mpumalanga is not typically associated with ANC gatherings, maintains the party's treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

News24 reported that an ANC member was killed and two others stabbed while attending a general meeting. 

The ANC has had to extend its deadline to hold BGMs to nominate their preferred candidates to contest leadership positions at its elective conference from 25 October to 7 November.

Close to 1 500 branches failed to successfully convene meetings, leaving much doubt as to the finalisation of delegates and leadership nominees.

READ | Stabbing, one death reported in Mpumalanga as ANC races to conclude BGMs

ANC gatherings have, in the past, seen violent clashes among members, especially during hotly contested leadership periods. 

The lead-up to the ANC's candidate selection process, ahead of the 2021 municipal elections, saw several incidents of violence reported. 

Despite this record of violence, Mashatile on Thursday said ANC members had been cordial in holding meetings. He said an ANC leadership delegation was sent to Mpumalanga to calm the storm. 

"Having had more than 2 500 BGMs, you can see that we are doing a lot to prevent disruptions. The incident in Mpumalanga is regrettable. We have sent our teams down there to stabilise the place.

"Many branches are having peaceful meetings, and we will conduct 3 900 meetings by 7 November. It is a tall order, but I am confident that will be the case by the deadline," said Mashatile. 

Delayed provincial conferences

Ahead of the national conference, two provinces - Western Cape and Free State - are yet to hold provincial conferences. It was delayed due to the verification of branches. 

Mashatile said the ANC wanted the two provinces to hold congresses before the national conference - but, if it was not possible, members would not be prejudiced. 

READ | ANC extends deadline for leadership nominations, as members delay holding BGMs

"Even if they do not go to a provincial conference, their branches would still be represented. We are watching that space and are assisting them. The first prize for us is for them to go to conference, but it won't be a train smash if they do not go," Mashatile said. 

ANC members in the Free State had filed a court application, seeking to remove the interim provincial committee. The group said the interim leadership had no mandate to oversee the province's road map to a conference. 

Mashatile was speaking at the Chinese Embassy on Thursday, discussing the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The Chinese event took place last week and saw the country's leader, Xi Jinping, confirmed for a third term. 

Mashatile briefly addressed the dialogue, praising the Chinese party as an exemplary organisation.

He said the ANC would use the CPC's congress as a teaching point as the ANC holds its national conference in December.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpaul mashatilembombelampumalangacrimepolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
56% - 3871 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
33% - 2267 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 812 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

2h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.97
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.76
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.94
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.60
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,663.46
+0.0%
Silver
19.54
-0.3%
Palladium
1,955.50
+0.4%
Platinum
964.83
+0.2%
Brent Crude
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
60,470
0.0%
All Share
67,123
0.0%
Resource 10
63,295
0.0%
Industrial 25
78,915
0.0%
Financial 15
15,647
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

6m ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Load shedding: Portable power station donation gives Gauteng woman freedom to breathe

6m ago

Load shedding: Portable power station donation gives Gauteng woman freedom to breathe
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo