Mashatile says Mpumalanga violence 'is regrettable' because branch meetings are generally peaceful

Paul Mashatile said the violence witnessed in BGMs in Mpumalanga was not a complete portrayal of party gatherings.

By 7 November, the ANC has to complete almost 4 000 BGMs - an essential precursor to its December conference.

Mashatile said the meetings were generally held peacefully.

Violent scenes that played out during ANC branch general meetings (BGMs) in Mpumalanga is not typically associated with ANC gatherings, maintains the party's treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.

News24 reported that an ANC member was killed and two others stabbed while attending a general meeting.

The ANC has had to extend its deadline to hold BGMs to nominate their preferred candidates to contest leadership positions at its elective conference from 25 October to 7 November.

Close to 1 500 branches failed to successfully convene meetings, leaving much doubt as to the finalisation of delegates and leadership nominees.

ANC gatherings have, in the past, seen violent clashes among members, especially during hotly contested leadership periods.

The lead-up to the ANC's candidate selection process, ahead of the 2021 municipal elections, saw several incidents of violence reported.

Despite this record of violence, Mashatile on Thursday said ANC members had been cordial in holding meetings. He said an ANC leadership delegation was sent to Mpumalanga to calm the storm.

"Having had more than 2 500 BGMs, you can see that we are doing a lot to prevent disruptions. The incident in Mpumalanga is regrettable. We have sent our teams down there to stabilise the place.

"Many branches are having peaceful meetings, and we will conduct 3 900 meetings by 7 November. It is a tall order, but I am confident that will be the case by the deadline," said Mashatile.

Delayed provincial conferences

Ahead of the national conference, two provinces - Western Cape and Free State - are yet to hold provincial conferences. It was delayed due to the verification of branches.

Mashatile said the ANC wanted the two provinces to hold congresses before the national conference - but, if it was not possible, members would not be prejudiced.

"Even if they do not go to a provincial conference, their branches would still be represented. We are watching that space and are assisting them. The first prize for us is for them to go to conference, but it won't be a train smash if they do not go," Mashatile said.

ANC members in the Free State had filed a court application, seeking to remove the interim provincial committee. The group said the interim leadership had no mandate to oversee the province's road map to a conference.

Mashatile was speaking at the Chinese Embassy on Thursday, discussing the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The Chinese event took place last week and saw the country's leader, Xi Jinping, confirmed for a third term.



Mashatile briefly addressed the dialogue, praising the Chinese party as an exemplary organisation.

He said the ANC would use the CPC's congress as a teaching point as the ANC holds its national conference in December.