44m ago

add bookmark

Mbalula concedes ANC shoulders some blame for political killings in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fikile Mbalula in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
Fikile Mbalula in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.
Twitter/MbalulaFikile
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called on law enforcement from other provinces to investigate political killings in Mpumalanga. 
  • His call comes after the killing of ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu who was shot dead with two other men on Friday at his home in Mkhondo. 
  • Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the killings after the police formed a multidisciplinary team to investigate.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called for police in other provinces to investigate the ongoing political killings in Mpumalanga. 

On Wednesday, Mbalula visited several places in the Mkhondo Local Municipality (Piet Retief) in Mpumalanga's Gert Sibande region following the recent spate of political killings in the area.

He said the ANC must shoulder some blame for the killings and admitted that the party had been a haven for criminals in the past. 

However, the secretary-general added that the ANC should also be commended for ridding itself of criminal elements in its ranks. 

Mbalula said: "We have tolerated criminality for too long and now are ridding ourselves of the criminal elements." 

If those perpetrating the killings were connected to the police in Mpumalanga, it would be prudent to request the assistance of law enforcement officials from other provinces, he added. 

"We [the ANC] are not just sitting idle. We are also taking steps to try and address this growing pandemic. We would also encourage that police from other places be roped in to investigate just in case their criminals are being protected by local law enforcement," he said. 

Pieter du Toit | Leaderless, clueless and talentless: Five reasons why the ANC is screwed

Mbalula said councillors were at the coalface of service delivery, and they should be appreciated for their work and not be victims of violence. 

He said councillors from across the political spectrum worked hard and often responded to matters outside their scope that were raised by communities, and should be thanked for their service instead of becoming victims of violence. 

"We, therefore, mourn the loss of those violently taken from us," said Mbalula. 

ANC councillor Sbonelo Mthembu was shot dead with two other men at his home in Mkhondo on Friday night. 

Mthembu's killing comes shortly after the murder of Mkhondo PR councillor Muzi Manyathi, who was gunned down at a fuel station in Piet Retief in November last year. 

READ | Cele appeals for calm, patience amid investigation into murder of ANC councillor in Mpumalanga

Mbalula said that violence was never the solution to political differences and that ANC members in particular should resort to better ways of conflict resolution. He said the political killings would only be stopped through the arrests of the kingpins behind the heinous crimes.

"The state must do its work as it is doing. We are proud of what the police minister has been doing. To the criminals, they must know that they will be pursued with the ferocity of a cornered bull and the agility of a cat," he said.

During an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the murder of Mthembu was unfortunate, and its gravity was demonstrated by the ANC sending its secretary-general and provincial and regional executive committee members to the province.

Speaking at Mthembu's home on Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that a multidisciplinary team would be established to deal with the political killings in Mpumalanga. 

Former Mkhondo mayor, Vusi Motha, and local security company boss, Sifiso Sangweni, have since been arrested in connection with the murders. 

The pair were arrested on Tuesday and made their first appearance in the Mkhondo Magistrate's Court. Motha has been charged with illegally possessing an unlicensed firearm, while Sangweni allegedly breached the Private Security Regulations Act and the Firearms Control Act.

Police in Mpumalanga believe that the pair supplied the guns that were used to kill councillor Mthembu and two others. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancfikile mbalulambombelampumalangapoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Was euthanising Sheba the tiger the right decision?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, she was a danger to the community
27% - 477 votes
No, they should’ve tried to dart her
73% - 1295 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.95
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.37
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
1,062.38
+2.0%
Palladium
1,750.06
+1.1%
Gold
1,915.14
+0.3%
Silver
24.02
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.92
+1.7%
Top 40
73,758
+0.7%
All Share
79,866
+0.6%
Resource 10
79,486
+1.5%
Industrial 25
100,801
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,059
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

12h ago

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

12h ago

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts

17 Jan

Cut above the rest: Dignity of school boys in Kensington restored with free haircuts
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

9h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo