Message received, says DA after march to Luthuli House regarding 'ANC manufactured electricity crisis'

The DA marched to Luthuli House to express dissatisfaction with what it calls an "ANC manufactured electricity crisis".

The DA says the country has reached a breaking point.

The ANC Youth League was adamant that none of its leaders would accept a memorandum from the DA.

Despite being prevented from handing over a memorandum at Luthuli House, the DA believes the ANC received its message that citizens will no longer tolerate the governing party's "manufactured electricity crisis".

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes his party's message, that South Africans' level of tolerance towards "an ANC manufactured electricity crisis" had reached breaking point, was heard loud and clear by the governing party.

"Despite them preventing us from handing over our memorandum, we still believe that the message echoed by a majority of South Africans that enough is enough has been heard by the ANC," said Steenhuisen.

"The country does not have an Eskom problem, nor does it have a National Energy Regulator of South Africa problem, but what it does have is an ANC problem; that is why we are here and not wasting our time at the Union Buildings or [Eskom] Megawatt Park, we are coming straight to the source of the problem."

The DA was denied access to the ANC's headquarters by a large crowd of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members, who carried all sorts of weapons, including sjamboks, sticks and rocks.

As a result, law enforcement officials advised that the DA rather congregate at the library lawns adjacent to the ANC's headquarters.

Police used fencing to cordon off the area, while the DA had hired private security to ensure that no fights took place.

The ANCYL was adamant that it would not allow its leadership to accept a memorandum from any opposition party.

Earlier, ANCYL national task member Tlangi Mogale said they had been mandated to defend the ANC's headquarters.

"If the DA wants to raise matters related to electricity, it should direct them to Eskom's headquarters.

"There is an unspoken rule between political parties not to infringe on another's headquarters. The DA should keep a 100-metre radius away from Luthuli House, and we know they hired black people for R150 each and will use them as human shields, so we can't be violent to our own people," said Mogale.