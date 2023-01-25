1h ago

add bookmark

Message received, says DA after march to Luthuli House regarding 'ANC manufactured electricity crisis'

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The DA marched to Luthuli House to express dissatisfaction with what it calls an "ANC manufactured electricity crisis".
  • The DA says the country has reached a breaking point.
  • The ANC Youth League was adamant that none of its leaders would accept a memorandum from the DA.

Despite being prevented from handing over a memorandum at Luthuli House, the DA believes the ANC received its message that citizens will no longer tolerate the governing party's "manufactured electricity crisis".

DA leader John Steenhuisen believes his party's message, that South Africans' level of tolerance towards "an ANC manufactured electricity crisis" had reached breaking point, was heard loud and clear by the governing party. 

"Despite them preventing us from handing over our memorandum, we still believe that the message echoed by a majority of South Africans that enough is enough has been heard by the ANC," said Steenhuisen. 

"The country does not have an Eskom problem, nor does it have a National Energy Regulator of South Africa problem, but what it does have is an ANC problem; that is why we are here and not wasting our time at the Union Buildings or [Eskom] Megawatt Park, we are coming straight to the source of the problem."

READ | Tense standoff brewing: DA marches as ANC Youth League vows to defend Luthuli House 'at all costs'

The DA was denied access to the ANC's headquarters by a large crowd of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members, who carried all sorts of weapons, including sjamboks, sticks and rocks. 

As a result, law enforcement officials advised that the DA rather congregate at the library lawns adjacent to the ANC's headquarters.

s
Scores of DA supporters march to Luthuli House on Wednesday to protest SA's energy crisis.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/ News24

Police used fencing to cordon off the area, while the DA had hired private security to ensure that no fights took place.

The ANCYL was adamant that it would not allow its leadership to accept a memorandum from any opposition party. 

Earlier, ANCYL national task member Tlangi Mogale said they had been mandated to defend the ANC's headquarters. 

"If the DA wants to raise matters related to electricity, it should direct them to Eskom's headquarters.

s
ANC supporters gathered outside Luthuli House while DA supporters held their march.
News24 Alfonso Nqunjana/News24

"There is an unspoken rule between political parties not to infringe on another's headquarters. The DA should keep a 100-metre radius away from Luthuli House, and we know they hired black people for R150 each and will use them as human shields, so we can't be violent to our own people," said Mogale. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dajohn steenhui­senpretoriagautengenergypoliticsload shedding
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
18% - 4 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
68% - 15 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
14% - 3 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.16
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.18
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.70
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Platinum
1,036.06
-1.8%
Palladium
1,694.88
-2.0%
Gold
1,933.00
-0.2%
Silver
23.64
-0.2%
Brent Crude
86.13
-2.4%
Top 40
73,712
-0.3%
All Share
79,726
-0.4%
Resource 10
78,585
+0.7%
Industrial 25
101,175
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,079
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of rare quagga

5h ago

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of rare quagga
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo