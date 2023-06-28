1h ago

Mnqasela says he won’t allow political grandstanders and 'petty politics' in his new party

Jason Felix
Masizole Mnqasela announces his future plans.
Marvin Charles
Marvin Charles
  • Former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela is launching a new party.
  • He says several community activists and leaders have approached him to join the party.
  • Mnqasela said he did not want people to use his party for anything other than to serve the people of South Africa.

Since announcing the formation of his new political party, former Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela says several DA members want to join up.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mnqasela - who fell out with the DA after being charged with misconduct - said the party would be launched next month.

He added that several DA members had approached him to join the new party.

But while he was happy and grateful for the support, Mnqasela said he did not want people to use his party for anything other than to serve the people of South Africa.

"If they have any other intention, they must forget it. I am not having it. For too long people have used political parties to grandstand and to settle old scores, and have totally forgotten about the people they are supposed to serve.

"This new political party will be established for exactly this reason. To serve the people. This is designed to move away from petty politics and to start serving the people of South Africa."

READ | Mnqasela to join civil movement after leaving DA on bitter terms

He said that several community activists and leaders had approached him.

"They are not happy with the direction our country is headed and they are frustrated because there is no viable alternative in our country. They want change and they can no longer tolerate the status quo.

"I do not dare disappoint these leaders and the South African people with this new and refreshed mandate I have received. I am eager to continue serving the people of this country."

Once the party was established, Mnqasela said South Africans would have a viable alternative that could take the country forward.

"Those wanting to join, whether from other political parties, or from other walks of life, are more than welcome to do so. I really think many will be shocked when they see the calibre of leaders that have already signed up as members. This will all be revealed at the launch on the 15th of next month.

Asked about the DA, Mnqasela said:

I don’t know what’s the fuss about me. I have made up my mind and I am moving on. I suggest they do the same. Voters hate it when politicians fight among themselves. They want us to fight for them instead, in order to improve their material conditions.


Earlier this year, he and the DA parted ways after a protracted public spat.

Whistleblowers had approached Western Cape Premier Alan Winde with allegations of fraud and corruption related to Mnqasela's travel, entertainment and allowance claims.

The party also reported him to the Hawks.

Mnqasela has repeatedly denied the allegations.


