36m ago

add bookmark

Mpho Phalatse tells court City of Joburg sitting where she was removed was 'unlawful'

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpho Phalatse.
Mpho Phalatse.
Melinda Stuurman
  • Mpho Phalatse was removed as the mayor of Johannesburg in a special sitting on 30 September. 
  • ANC councillor Dada Morero replaced Phalatse in a move the DA described as an abuse of power. 
  • Phalatse and her political party, the DA, have filed an application at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg seeking to reverse her removal and Morero's election.

Former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse has asked the High Court to set aside decisions taken by Dada Morero in the interest of justice because he was unlawfully appointed as the new mayor. 

Phalatse said council Speaker Colleen Makhubele had an ulterior political motive when she "unlawfully" called for an extraordinary council sitting which saw her being removed as mayor.

The former mayor and the DA argued in court papers, filed at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, that Makhubele wanted to help her political allies and disregarded councillors when she approved Friday's special council sitting. 

The court application was filed on Monday. 

The DA wants the following declared unlawful and unconstitutional: the programming meeting held on 29 September, which rubber-stamped the extraordinary sitting; the council sitting held on 30 September; Phalatse's removal and Morero's election as the new mayor for Johannesburg. 

In an affidavit, Phalaatse conceded Makhubele had the powers to call a special sitting, but took issue with the importance of the matter to be discussed which was the motion of no confidence against her. 

READ | Zille denounces ActionSA's claims of rift between DA leaders and former Joburg mayor

Phalatse said despite these powers and council rules did not specify the notice that must be issued for the sitting, councillors were supposed to be allowed at least three days to prepare for the meeting and ensure they could attend. 

The DA Johannesburg leader added if less than three days were required for the sitting, Makhubele should have justified the urgency for the motion to be debated. 

She said the decision was unlawful because it violated the Municipal Structures Act. 

Colleen Makhubele delivers address from podium
Colleen Makhubele.
Gallo Images Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

"The notice, in this case, met neither of the requirements. Councillors were only given 20 hours' notice that there would be a council meeting. And at best, 16 hours that a motion of no confidence would be debated. 

"The urgency was entirely unjustified. The motion of no confidence in me had been pending against me for more than two months. Nothing had happened to suddenly make it so urgent less than a day's notice should be given to moving the motion," Phalatse said. 

She added Makhubele had political motives in fast-tracking her removal to achieve a political advantage for herself and her allies. 

"I am advised that it is contrary to the principles of legality to act for an ulterior purpose not permitted by an empowering provision. That is what Colleen Makhubele has done. Her decision must be set aside for that reason." 

READ | Fast and furious: Inside the election of the new Joburg mayor

Phalatse argued the council meeting was illegal because the programming committee that approved it did not quorate because the DA and other political parties had walked out. 

Another argument for the former mayor was the special sitting was unlawful because DA councillors present were not allowed to speak, Makhubele denied the DA a caucus break, and the motion of no confidence was not debated. 

Phalatse said the court should treat the case with urgency for herself and the residents of Johannesburg. 

She also asked the court to set aside and review any decisions Morero had taken while in office. 

"My removal as mayor was an abuse of power. Should I return to the office, I should not return to be faced with decisions taken by an unlawfully appointed mayor. It is in the interest of justice to set aside all these decisions," Phalatse argued.

The case will be heard next Tuesday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dampho phalatseparty politicspoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 597 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 7231 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 907 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.19
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.57
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
+1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.8%
Gold
1,709.66
+0.6%
Silver
20.95
+1.2%
Palladium
2,315.22
+4.1%
Platinum
925.95
+2.4%
Brent Crude
88.86
+4.2%
Top 40
59,611
+3.0%
All Share
66,070
+2.9%
Resource 10
64,192
+4.1%
Industrial 25
79,708
+2.8%
Financial 15
14,059
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

3h ago

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer

10h ago

Cyclists to pedal from Mossel Bay to Cape Town against cancer
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo