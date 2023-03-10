1h ago

Share

Murunwa Makwarela resigns as Tshwane mayor, admits no guilt in fake certificate saga

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr. Murunwa Makwarela, mayor of the Tshwane metro.
Dr. Murunwa Makwarela, mayor of the Tshwane metro.
Photo: Elizabeth Sejake
  • Embattled Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela submitted an insolvency rehabilitation certificate to Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler.
  • However, on Friday, the High Court said it had never issued a rehabilitation certificate.
  • Makwarela resigned as a councillor and mayor hours after he told the media he was back in office.

Murunwa Makwarela resigned as mayor of Tshwane on Friday, saying he's not admitting any guilt but he's leaving the position to protect its integrity. 

Makwarela also resigned as a PR councillor for Cope. 

His resignation letter addressed to city manager Johann Mettler stated: “To protect the image of the office I occupy and the good name of the city, I have decided to remove myself from the position of mayor in the City of Tshwane.

"This is no form or admission of guilt on the prevailing public allegations, but a desire to let the city focus on service delivery and other critical business," Makwarela wrote in his letter on Friday afternoon. 

His disclaimer denying guilt in his resignation is likely an attempt to protect himself from any possible criminal probes. 

Just two hours before Makwarela's resignation letter, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria said his insolvency rehabilitation certificate was fake.

The court said it had no record of a rehabilitation certificate ever being issued for Makwarela or his wife.

The revelation formed part of a letter the chief registrar of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, Tumelo Ledwaba, wrote to the Office of the Chief Justice on Friday.

Ledwaba's letter rubbishes the claim that the certificate presented by Makwarela was an official court document.

"I, Tumelo Refilwe Ledwaba, the chief registrar of the High Court of South Africa division in Pretoria, hereby confirm that the document purporting to be an order issued by this court was never issued in our court," Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba added that no rehabilitation certificate was ever issued for Makwarela or his wife.

READ | Political twist: Makwarela back as Tshwane mayor after providing solvency clearance

The couple was declared insolvent in August 2016.

A recommendation for a criminal investigation would be forwarded to the Hawks, Ledwaba said.

Makwarela allegedly used the fake certificate to reverse his removal as Tshwane mayor.

He submitted the document to Mettler on Thursday, stating that he had been granted insolvency rehabilitation in 2018.

Mettler disqualified Makwarela as a councillor on Wednesday because of his sequestration.

At the time, the mayor could not provide proof that he had been rehabilitated. Instead, he asked for an extension until Friday to produce evidence of his insolvency clearance.

Screengrab of supposed certificate issued by court
The certificate submitted by Murunwa Makwarela sparked a legal probe.

The law prohibits people who have been declared insolvent from holding public office. Therefore, Makwarela, a Cope councillor, should not have stood for a council seat in the 2021 municipal elections.

Later, he was elected Tshwane council Speaker, and, on 28 February, he was elected mayor.

On Friday, the City of Tshwane said it would investigate the certificate Makwarela submitted after questions were raised about its legitimacy.

READ | City of Tshwane to probe authenticity of Mayor Makwarela's 'rehabilitation certificate'

The letter by the chief registrar was likely to lead to a criminal probe into Makwarela.

Hours before the chief registrar's letter emerged, Makwarela told the media at the Tshwane House council office in central Pretoria that he was back in the office to fulfil his duties.

He said he could not understand "the noise and [the] interest in the financial pockets of an African man".

The DA and its coalition partners, ActionSA, ACDP, IFP and Freedom Front Plus, laid criminal charges against Makwarela at Brooklyn police station on Friday afternoon. 

"Residents have been dismayed and left in disbelief by the shameless and dishonest politicking that has seen the city's governance destabilised and residents' ability to receive service delivery disrupted," the coalition partners said.

"Dr Makwarela's integrity and questionable legitimacy as a duly elected city councillor have been at the nexus of these unfortunate events. Matters have now escalated to a point where criminal procedures against Dr Makwarela are necessary to defend the integrity of the Tshwane city council."

Signing off in his resignation letter, Makwarela said he had "instructed his lawyers" to deal with what he perceives as a "de-campaign" initiative led by the DA and its coalition partners. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
copemurunwa makwarelagautengtshwanepoliticscrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1608 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 297 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 849 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.19
+2.0%
Rand - Pound
21.99
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
19.44
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
951.86
+1.7%
Palladium
1,388.46
+0.5%
Gold
1,857.19
+1.4%
Silver
20.56
+2.5%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,562
-1.8%
All Share
76,326
-1.7%
Resource 10
64,794
-0.7%
Industrial 25
102,438
-2.2%
Financial 15
16,191
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo