Mxolisi Dukwana emerges as ANC Free State chair after hotly-contested election

  • Mxolisi Dukwana has been elected the new ANC Free State chairperson.
  • This comes after he had been appointed convener of the province for the past two years.
  • Dukwana defeated current Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela in a hotly-contested provincial elective conference by a small margin.

Having led the ANC Free State’s interim provincial committee (IPC) for almost two years, Mxolisi Dukwana has now been elected as the province’s chairperson.

Dukwana, who had been convener of the interim structure appointed in May 2021, was on Sunday announced as the new chairperson at the hotly-contested 9th Free State elective conference.

The IPC was appointed after the Free State ANC’s 2018 conference, which elected former provincial chairperson Ace Magashule’s ally Sam Mashinini provincial chairperson, was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court of Appeal, leaving a leadership vacuum for the party in the province.

Following a vote in the early hours of Sunday morning, Dukwana emerged victorious after receiving 346 votes while Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela received 303 votes.

It was a clean sweep for the Dukwana slate after his allies also came out tops in the rest of the top five positions.

For deputy chairperson, Toto Makume was elected after receiving 346 votes compared to former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni’s 307 votes.

IPC coordinator Paseka Nompondo, who wielded a lot of influence, was defeated in the race for provincial secretary after only receiving 303 votes.

Pieter du Toit | Leaderless, clueless and talentless: Five reasons why the ANC is screwed

His competitor Poleliso Motsoeneng received 349 votes to become the province’s next secretary.

Dibolelo Mahlatsi was elected deputy secretary, defeating Kenaleman Mohale who received 301 votes.

Vusi Tshabalala, another of Magashule’s allies, was defeated after he received 304 votes for the position of provincial treasurer. He lost out to Mathabo Leeto, who received 346 votes.


