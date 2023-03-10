National shutdown: SAPS warns EFF that lawlessness, criminality will not be tolerated

The police have warned the EFF that measures are being prepared ahead of the party's national shutdown on 20 March.

The Land Party and the United Democratic Movement say they will join the shutdown.

Earlier, the SA Federation of Trade Unions said its Section 77 notice to protect workers participating in the protest has been approved.

It is the responsibility of the EFF to ensure that its planned national shutdown does not turn violent and protests remain peaceful.

This is according to the South African Police Service (SAPS), who warned the EFF that it will not tolerate any lawlessness and criminality during the shutdown.

The EFF is planning a national shutdown on 20 March, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load shedding.

In the run-up to the shutdown, the party has been warning communities to shut businesses or risk looting.

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) has begun preparing for the day.

Mathe said: "While plans will be in place to ensure law and order, we are urging all people in this country to heed the country's laws and not engage in acts that will result in them having criminal records."

Mathe responded to a video of EFF members on the back of a bakkie using a loudspeaker to caution small businesses and factories to close on the day of the shutdown.



The speaker is heard saying: "We are saying to you, close down all your businesses to avoid the looting. Close down all your shops to avoid the looting. Close down all your factories to avoid the lootings (sic).

The speaker continues:

Close down everything; nothing will be operating on that day; we are avoiding the looting. So, we are saying to you, come and join the march, my brother; come and join the march, my sister.

Mathe said the Gatherings Act stated that it was the responsibility of the "organisers and convenors of gatherings... to take the necessary steps to ensure that the gathering at all times proceeds peacefully and in an orderly manner".



EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said these "popular mechanisms" to mobilise communities were widely accepted nationwide.

Thambo added that the party had travelled door to door and handed out pamphlets throughout the country to "effectively gather people for the national shutdown".

At a media briefing last week, SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi announced that it would join the protest.

"This means that we will galvanise and mobilise our own members to join the national shutdown across the country."

On Thursday, the trade union said that the National Economic Development and Labour Council had approved its Section 77 notice protecting all workers who joined the shutdown from victimisation.

Other organisations, such as the Land Party SA and the United Democratic Movement, also said they would participate in the shutdown.



