1h ago

Share

WATCH | 'No white man comes and takes chances here': Fists fly at EFF head office ahead of briefing

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The EFF hosted a media briefing at its headquarters at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg on Wednesday. 
  • Minutes before the briefing was to start, a group of Afrikaans-speaking men demanded to be part of the press conference and an altercation ensued with EFF officials. 
  • This comes days after several organisations and political parties questioned EFF leader Julius Malema's singing of the controversial struggle song Kill the Boer.

A commotion broke out minutes before EFF leader Julius Malema was set to conduct a press briefing at the party's head office at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg when about 15 men demanded to join the briefing. 

The Afrikaans-speaking men, who were dressed in camouflage, were refused entry by EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and MP Vuyani Pambo Dlamini.

The EFF leaders demanded to know why the men wanted to join the briefing and whether they were journalists. 

They were chased away from the area while Dlamini was seen beating some of them when they refused to leave.

Malema held the briefing days after his party hosted its 10th anniversary birthday celebrations at FNB Stadium on Saturday, which was attended by more than 90 000 people. 

He caused an international stir when he sang the controversial struggle song Kill the Boer

READ | DA to approach UN Human Rights Council over Malema chanting 'kill the boer' – Steenhuisen

The song has long been contested, with lobby group AfriForum having approached the Equality Court in 2020 to lodge a complaint against Malema and to have the song's lyrics declared hate speech and unfair discrimination, but the Equality Court disagreed.

AfriForum has since appealed the ruling and its case will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal in September.

On Monday, the DA threatened to report Malema to the UN Human Rights Council.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini
Supplied Supplied

Malema said during the briefing that he plans to continue singing the song because the high court ruled in 2022 that it is not hate speech.

He questioned why the DA had a sudden interest in the song when the party did not join the matter when it was argued in court.

ALSO READ | 'Malema resurrected the demon of hatred, division and ethnic violence' - Steenhuisen

"I won in court and the court said there is nothing wrong with singing Kill the Boer. There is a court decision. When do we respect court decisions? We won and we shall sing this song in line with the courts of South Africa.

"Why did the DA not join the case if they are genuine in their concern about the song? I will sing this song as and when I feel like it. It is not my song, it is a struggle song," he said.

He warned the men who appeared at the EFF head office against coming back or they would be harmed.

"Racists wanted to march into our offices. This is not a playground. This is a revolutionary house. No white man comes and takes chances here. You argue your politics, but we are not going to be undermined. We have everything we need to defend these offices," Malema said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effmarshall dlaminijulius malemagautengjohannesburgpolitical partiespolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 13014 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 618 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.44
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.22
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
927.06
-0.4%
Palladium
1,246.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,945.17
+0.1%
Silver
24.14
-0.6%
Brent Crude
84.91
-0.6%
Top 40
71,829
-2.0%
All Share
77,113
-1.9%
Resource 10
61,556
-2.0%
Industrial 25
107,373
-2.0%
Financial 15
16,981
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

5h ago

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo