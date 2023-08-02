WATCH | 'No white man comes and takes chances here': Fists fly at EFF head office ahead of briefing

The EFF hosted a media briefing at its headquarters at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Minutes before the briefing was to start, a group of Afrikaans-speaking men demanded to be part of the press conference and an altercation ensued with EFF officials.

This comes days after several organisations and political parties questioned EFF leader Julius Malema's singing of the controversial struggle song Kill the Boer.

A commotion broke out minutes before EFF leader Julius Malema was set to conduct a press briefing at the party's head office at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg when about 15 men demanded to join the briefing.

The Afrikaans-speaking men, who were dressed in camouflage, were refused entry by EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and MP Vuyani Pambo Dlamini.

The EFF leaders demanded to know why the men wanted to join the briefing and whether they were journalists.

They were chased away from the area while Dlamini was seen beating some of them when they refused to leave.

Malema held the briefing days after his party hosted its 10th anniversary birthday celebrations at FNB Stadium on Saturday, which was attended by more than 90 000 people.

He caused an international stir when he sang the controversial struggle song Kill the Boer.

The song has long been contested, with lobby group AfriForum having approached the Equality Court in 2020 to lodge a complaint against Malema and to have the song's lyrics declared hate speech and unfair discrimination, but the Equality Court disagreed.

AfriForum has since appealed the ruling and its case will be heard in the Supreme Court of Appeal in September.

On Monday, the DA threatened to report Malema to the UN Human Rights Council.

Malema said during the briefing that he plans to continue singing the song because the high court ruled in 2022 that it is not hate speech.

He questioned why the DA had a sudden interest in the song when the party did not join the matter when it was argued in court.

"I won in court and the court said there is nothing wrong with singing Kill the Boer. There is a court decision. When do we respect court decisions? We won and we shall sing this song in line with the courts of South Africa.

"Why did the DA not join the case if they are genuine in their concern about the song? I will sing this song as and when I feel like it. It is not my song, it is a struggle song," he said.

He warned the men who appeared at the EFF head office against coming back or they would be harmed.

"Racists wanted to march into our offices. This is not a playground. This is a revolutionary house. No white man comes and takes chances here. You argue your politics, but we are not going to be undermined. We have everything we need to defend these offices," Malema said.