Not an attack on Ramaphosa: SA needs 'reflection, discussion and debate' - group defending Mbeki

The Strategic Dialogue Group has come out in defence of former president Thabo Mbeki over his scathing remarks against Ramaphosa.

The organisation said Mbeki was well within his rights to make the remarks, given the platform was meant to deliberate on ideas about measures required to rescue the country and ANC from collapse.

Mbeki came under fire after lamenting what he described as criminals leading the ANC, while also questioning Ramaphosa's fate amid the Phala Phala probe.

Former president Thabo Mbeki's scathing remarks about the ANC were not part of an attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This, according to the foundation for action and change, the Strategic Dialogue Group, which defended Mbeki after statements he made at its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday caused controversy.

Through a media statement, the group said it had "noted the deliberate distortion of remarks made by former ANC president comrade Thabo Mbeki during the Strategic Dialogue Group annual general meeting held on the 22 October in Johannesburg".

It added: "Contrary to the claim by some within the ANC, comrade Mbeki did not attack President Cyril Ramaphosa. Rather, he called for a discussion on the possible impact of certain matters that are in the public domain on the ANC. Such a discussion is a revolutionary duty; it is not an attack on any leader. Those who insist otherwise want an ANC of ostriches who bury their heads deep in the sand. They want us to hear nothing, see nothing and say nothing while the movement implodes."

He said the ANC must deal with the looming reality that Ramaphosa might face impeachment over the Phala Phala saga.

"Our president is under a lot of pressure. I am talking about President Ramaphosa … around this matter of [the] Phala Phala farm. There are criminal investigations going on. Parliament has its own processes. The Reserve Bank has done what it wants to do…"

Mbeki added:

What relevance does that all have to the leadership of the ANC that will come out of Nasrec at the end of the year or is it entirely irrelevant?

Despite these remarks, the group said the discussion merely "sought to exchange ideas about measures required to rescue our country and the ANC from collapse".



"In the context of this theme, reflecting on the issues that [former] president Mbeki discussed was unavoidable.



"Cadres and members of the ANC need no reminder that the movement and the country face many challenges which must be addressed if we are to avoid collapse.

"We need more and not less considered reflection, discussion, and debate."

The group indicated it agreed party matters must be debated internally, but this should not be used to stifle debate in its ranks.



"After all, what is impermissible about discussing matters that are already in the public domain? We should be mindful that South Africans, the peoples of Africa, and the developing world are engaged in discussions about the state of the ANC and the country.

"The ANC has an obligation to engage these masses about their concerns. Hiding behind [apolitical] fig leaves is not going to help anybody."

Ramaphosa came under fire over the weekend as three of his predecessors, on different platforms, questioned his integrity and placed the blame on his shoulders for the challenges plaguing his administration.

Former president Jacob Zuma, who is himself accused of corruption, accused Ramaphosa of being a corrupt and treasonous businessman who "is busy hustling on the side".

"I often wonder what the situation would have been if I was the one accused of having millions of dollars hidden under mattresses. I wonder what would have happened if that allegation was out of Nkandla.

"Let us not beat about the bush about the neglect of constitutional duty that comes with abusing the president's office to conduct private business. I am assuming that what President Ramaphosa has said about the many dollars under his bed or furniture is true - that he conducts private business while serving as president of our country," said Zuma.

The former presidents have since been condemned by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo for their actions. They came out in Ramaphosa's defence and called on party elders to exercise restraint.

The two ANC structures also noted the importance of the principle of innocent until proven guilty.



