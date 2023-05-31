47m ago

Share

Only ActionSA, ANC and DA declared donations between January and March

accreditation
Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
  • Only three parties – ActionSA, the ANC and DA – declared donations to the IEC between January and March.
  • ActionSA declared R3.7 million, the ANC R1.9 million and the DA R259 103.89.
  • The Multi-Party Democracy fund didn't receive any donations.

ActionSA had the most reason to laugh all the way to the bank between January and March, as it was the party that declared the largest amount of donations to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The party, along with the ANC and DA, declared donations totalling just under R6 million for the period between January and March, the fourth quarter of the 2022–2023 financial year.

ActionSA reported donations worth R3 730 000, while the ANC and the DA disclosed R1 996 880 and R259 103.83, respectively, according to a statement from the IEC.

"ActionSA's donations were received from three different donors, all of which are individual rather than corporate donors," according to the statement.

Dr BB Mabizela donated R105 000, Chris du Toit R125 000 and Martin Moshal R3.5 million.

The IEC said: 

Martin Moshal is a repeat donor to ActionSA who has previously made donations to the same party valued at R11 000 000.

The Ichikowitz Family Foundation donated R1.5 million to the ANC and the Education and Training Unit (ETU) for Democracy and Development R496 880.

The former is a Johannesburg-based entity founded in 2010, while the latter is a non-profit organisation that offers training, facilitation, materials development and strategic planning services.

ETU's donation was an in-kind donation in the form of payment to printers towards the cost of 10 000 copies of the ANC National Policy Conference Discussion Documents. The donation was received in the previous quarter, but declared late.

READ | ANC 'seized' with addressing non-compliance with the party funding Act across its structures

"The party has been issued with a direction in terms of section 15 of the Act requesting the submission of written reasons why the declaration was submitted later than the regulated deadline," said the IEC.

The DA received an in-kind donation from a "repeat international donor", as the IEC put it, called the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF), of R139 103.83. Throughout the financial year, FNF donated R2 926 144.86 to the DA.

"The second donor is an entity known as Polyoak Packaging (Pty) Ltd, with a monetary donation of R120 000. The latter is a South African business entity that specialises in the design and manufacture of rigid plastic packaging for food, beverage and industrial applications. The donor has previously made a donation of the same amount to the party," said the IEC.

The Multi-Party Democracy Fund didn’t receive any contributions during the quarter.

"The commission will continue to engage individuals and entities, and it is hoped that with the 2024 elections fast approaching, South African corporates will realise the importance of supporting multi-party democracy through funding of political parties."

The unaudited amount of direct donations to political parties during the 2022-2023 financial year is approximately R134m, about R11m short of the previous year's audited figure of R145m.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanciecactionsaparty fundingpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
80% - 3266 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
20% - 834 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.80
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.48
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
21.15
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.82
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Platinum
1,006.68
-0.7%
Palladium
1,397.39
-0.6%
Gold
1,961.33
+0.1%
Silver
23.30
+0.4%
Brent Crude
73.54
-4.8%
Top 40
70,686
-0.3%
All Share
75,816
-0.2%
Resource 10
67,808
+1.1%
Industrial 25
104,146
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,587
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo