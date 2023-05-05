40m ago

Share

'Only time will tell,' Magashule says about possibility of forming breakaway party

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule outside the Free State High Court on 20 January 2023 where he attended the pretrial hearing for the R225-million Free State asbestos corruption case. PHOTO: Juniour Khumalo/News24
Former ANC secretary general Ace Magashule outside the Free State High Court on 20 January 2023 where he attended the pretrial hearing for the R225-million Free State asbestos corruption case. PHOTO: Juniour Khumalo/News24
Juniour Khumalo
  • Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says people from across the country have approached him about forming his own political party or joining an opposition one.
  • But he says he is still an ANC member.
  • He was speaking on the sidelines of his fraud and corruption case in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said he is still an ANC member but that people have approached him about forming his own party. Only time will tell, though, he said.

Addressing the media ahead of his fraud and corruption case in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, which was postponed to 2024, Magashule said that while he was an ANC member, the door remained open for him to pursue other political avenues. 

"I don't know if I will form another party. Time will tell, but for now, I am still a member of the ANC. The people of South Africa have approached me. It's many people from across the country who have approached me. It's not only people from KZN but all over South Africa. I spend a lot of time in Gauteng, the Free State and KZN, the North West and the Northern Cape, doing community service," he added.

Magashule also said that he had much to offer politically, and that his decision would not be motivated by a love for positions but by how his skillset could be utilised best.

The ANC suspended Magashule in May 2021 after he refused to step aside voluntarily after his arrest in the asbestos case against him.

Magashule is accused of involvement in a corrupt R255-million asbestos tender scheme that allegedly saw multiple high-ranking Free State government officials receive kickbacks from money that was meant to fund the removal of harmful asbestos from the homes of the province's poorest residents. 

READ | SCA dismisses Magashule, Sodi challenges to asbestos scam prosecution

Instead of the affected houses being safely rid of asbestos at a reasonable price, the State alleges that businessman Edwin Sodi and his co-accused essentially embarked on a "rent-seeking" scheme that ultimately resulted in only R21 million worth of work being done. 

At the time of his suspension from the ANC, he sent a letter suspending President Cyril Ramaphosa from the party "for buying the 2017" conference. But, at the time, the party said there was no decision to suspend the president and accused Magashule of acting without a mandate. 

The former secretary-general appears to have lost political support since then. The large crowd of people who used to accompany him to court was absent on Friday. Even Carl Niehaus, who has always been by his side, was a no-show.

The case was postponed to 15 April 2024.

The case was postponed numerous times, pending an application some of the accused had taken to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA). 

READ | SCA dismisses Magashule, Sodi challenges to asbestos scam prosecution

Magashule, Sodi and former human settlements head Thabani Zulu allege that their right to a fair trial had been infringed. 

The SCA has, however, dismissed an application for leave to appeal by Magashule and others in their challenge to a High Court judgment which dismissed their application to have charges against them dropped. 

The application was dismissed on the basis that they had "no reasonable prospects of success…and there is no compelling reason why an appeal should be heard". 

Speaking to the media before the case, Magashule said he was prepared to make his case and was beginning to feel disheartened by the constant delays.

He said the delays were a sign that the National Prosecuting Authority had no case against him.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ace magashulefree statebloemfonteincrime and courtscorruptionpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
16% - 252 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 283 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

2h ago

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

4h ago

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.43
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
23.17
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.23
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.36
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,043.44
+0.2%
Palladium
1,468.65
+1.4%
Gold
2,015.23
-1.7%
Silver
25.67
-1.5%
Brent Crude
72.50
+0.2%
Top 40
72,220
+0.7%
All Share
77,814
+0.7%
Resource 10
70,558
+0.4%
Industrial 25
104,906
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,311
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo