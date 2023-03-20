28m ago

Share

'Our people have heeded the call': EFF celebrates shutdown 'success' despite visibly low turnout

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The EFF says it's happy with the progress it has made with its nationwide shutdown.
  • According to the party, marches have been successful and peaceful.
  • Over the past 12 hours, police have arrested 87 people for public violence across the country.

By 12:00 on Monday, the EFF's shutdown had not developed into the mass action the party had punted, even though it pre-emptively described the shutdown as a success.

The protest action was characterised by small skirmishes, and in parts of the country, it was reported that demonstrators had used rocks and burning tyres to block roads.

Police, metro police officials and private security officials acted swiftly to clamp down on illegal action, stopping protesters dead in their tracks.

By Monday morning, at least 87 people had been arrested for public violence across the country in just over 12 hours.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, 41 were arrested in Gauteng, 29 in the North West, and 15 in the Free State.

There were also arrests in Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape.

Mathe said law enforcement officers would remain on high alert to maintain public order.

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi addresses protesters gathe
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi addresses protesters gathered at Church Square in Pretoria.
News24 PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana, News24

Despite the lukewarm turnout, the EFF claimed their campaign was a success.

The party said one of the major successes of the shutdown was reduced stages of load shedding, even before it officially even began.

"It is because of the national shutdown that South Africa has moved from Stage 4 to Stage 1 over the past four days, and [load shedding] was even suspended [on Sunday]," EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys said in a statement on Monday.

But Eskom said in a statement of its own that due to a significantly lower-than-anticipated demand for electricity, load shedding had been suspended at 11:00 on Monday to 16:00 on Tuesday, 21 March, when Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented.

READ | 'Free advertisement': EFF says mass deployment of law enforcement for shutdown is 'alarmist'

The "red berets" took to the streets in nationwide marches on Monday to protest against load shedding and amplify their call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.

Mathys said the marches were "proceeding successfully".

"The Economic Freedom Fighters is pleased that the ongoing national shutdown, which began at 12am on the 20th of March 2023 is proceeding successfully, peacefully and with the utmost discipline. This morning, activists came out in their numbers and registered their dissatisfaction against the incompetent government of Cyril Ramaphosa, in the face of intimidation and violence by police and military personnel," she said.

"Many activists who were violated or detained by police in the early hours of this morning have been released and are on the ground determined to exercise their constitutional right to protest. As things stand, it is not a normal day in South Africa. taxi ranks, malls, and intersections which would ordinarily be busy in the cities and townships, are empty."

According to Mathys, several shops, businesses, petrol stations, car dealerships and courts were not operating as a result of the shutdown.

"Buses and taxis are driving around the townships and cities empty because our people have heeded the call of the EFF to not allow the country to be business as usual, and [the] call for the resignation of Cyril Ramaphosa.

"The success of the national shutdown so far, proves that our people are sick and tired of load shedding, corruption, unemployment, crime, gender-based violence and a lack of service delivery. The economy has come to a standstill because they too are tired of Ramaphosa's lies."

READ | EFF shutdown: 87 arrested in 12 hours for public violence, 24 300 tyres confiscated

In several major cities across the country, some business continued to trade. Others closed their doors over safety concerns.

Public transport services were readily available, but buses and taxis were not filled to capacity.

Highways and major routes were open.

Gauteng appeared to have the bulk of the protest action, with a few hundred protesters gathering at Church Square in Pretoria.  A crowd of people clad in EFF T-shirts carried placards, sang struggle songs and gathered at Noord Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD, where most shops were closed.

Putco temporarily suspended its services in the province after the bus was hijacked and other buses were stoned and damaged.

The EFF in the Western Cape said the police and security forces were shutting the province down on Monday - not them.

As he waited for the Cape Town march to start, regional chairperson Unathi Ntame said:

It seems the state itself has actually shut down the Western Cape.

A few hundred people also gathered in the Durban CBD at around 12:00, accompanied by a strong police presence.

In the Eastern Cape security was beefed up with armed soldiers in full combat gear standing guard at all three airports in the province, the provincial legislature, and harbours in coastal towns.

The EFF, however, remained resolute that the country was being brought to standstill.

"He (Ramaphosa) and the ANC said it is business as usual, yet businesses are closed, meaning workers and the people of South Africa refused to listen to the lies. It is now time to descend onto the streets and register our unhappiness and frustration against the regime of the day, through massive protests and demonstrations. The shutdown will continue until midnight," Mathys said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effleigh-ann mathysprotestspoliticseff shutdown
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the SA government investigating Chinese online fashion retailer Shein over its business practices?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It’s a waste of resources that should go to local trade
30% - 1091 votes
I think Shein is being unfairly targeted
10% - 368 votes
Dig up the dirt! We must look out for SA retailers
43% - 1575 votes
I don’t mind, as long as the customer doesn’t suffer
18% - 647 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

1h ago

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.45
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.56
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.75
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.35
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.2%
Platinum
987.11
+1.9%
Palladium
1,414.97
+0.2%
Gold
1,983.10
-0.3%
Silver
22.43
-0.7%
Brent Crude
72.97
-2.4%
Top 40
67,895
+1.3%
All Share
73,353
+1.1%
Resource 10
64,673
+2.8%
Industrial 25
98,355
+1.4%
Financial 15
14,986
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

8h ago

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

4h ago

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo