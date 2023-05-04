PA suggests Kenny Kunene be considered for Joburg mayor in talks with DA, ActionSA

The DA, ActionSA, Patriotic Alliance (PA), IFP, ACDP and FF Plus held coalition talks on Thursday ahead of the crucial mayoral election in Johannesburg on Friday.

In the meeting, the PA suggested its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, be picked as mayor.

Other names considered include DA councillor and former mayor Mpho Phalatse and ActionSA member Funzi Ngobeni.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has suggested, in a multi-party meeting which included ActionSA and the DA, that its deputy president, Kenny Kunene, be considered as an option for mayor of Johannesburg.

Three party leaders have reliably informed News24 that Kunene's name was suggested to lead the country's economic hub at the meeting on Thursday.

"That was the PA's proposal, but they did indicate that it was not a set condition," a party leader said.

The DA, ActionSA, FF Plus, ACDP, PA and IFP were in a last-minute effort to cobble together a working coalition partnership to choose a mayoral candidate for Johannesburg ahead of a special council sitting on Friday.

Besides the suggestion of Kunene, former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse was favoured by the DA, but ActionSA councillor Funzi Ngobeni was also suggested as a suitable candidate for support.

The pressure was mounting on these six political parties to find a candidate to back in opposition to the ANC and EFF, which were expected to have their candidate ready to take the helm in Johannesburg.

The meeting on Thursday afternoon saw much debate on the PA's involvement.

The party holds the magic number this political party collective needs to elect a mayor successfully.

News24 understands the PA suggested Kunene's name but was not stringent on his acceptance by other parties. The party was also keen on two mayoral committee positions.

Phalatse and Ngobeni seemed the best pick for the political collective.

The DA had been reluctant to have discussions with the PA, saying the party had a concerning partnership with the ANC in other municipalities.

The DA had demanded the PA relinquish its partnership with the ANC across the country, a suggestion the PA refused.

The PA was also unwilling to support Phalatse and seemed more interested in supporting Ngobeni.

PA leader Gayton McKenzie said they refused to vote for Phalatse as mayor, adding:

We cannot vote for a mayor from the party that has been insulting us.

He confirmed the PA suggested Kunene as mayor "as the easiest path to a new government, but it wasn't the only option on the table that was discussed".

Asked if the PA would consider supporting Ngobeni for mayor, McKenzie said: "What is so difficult for them [the DA] to vote for the PA? We hold the balance of power; surely that must mean something."

News24 understands the DA was asked which other candidate it was willing to support, including Ngobeni from ActionSA.

"We, as the PA, want to know how serious they are about their supposed aim of keeping an ANC and EFF coalition out at all costs. We are watching their response with great interest," said McKenzie.

His posture was shared by ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont, who said if the DA remained serious about keeping the ANC out, it should be willing to back Ngobeni.

Beaumont added since the PA was unwilling to compromise on supporting Phalatse and abandoning working with the ANC, the only option on board was for the DA to back an ActionSA candidate for mayor.

"The only option available is if they get on board with an ActionSA mayor," he said.

The DA would have to agree to back Ngobeni for a majority to be created in the Johannesburg council.

A second round of talks is expected on Thursday night, where the DA would have to decide whether it would back Ngobeni or stick with Phalatse as a mayoral candidate.