'Pack your bags': Re-elected Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says goal is to unseat Panyaza Lesufi

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been re-elected as Gauteng DA leader.

Msimanga beat out rival Khume Ramulifho in a tight race.

He told party members that the DA needed to ensure that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi did not serve another term in office.

Solly Msimanga was re-elected as leader of the Gauteng DA on Saturday.



Msimanga beat out his rival, Khume Ramulifho, a member of the provincial legislature.

Fred Nel retained his position as DA chairperson in the province, while Posigo Mthimunye, also a member of the Gauteng legislature, was elected as deputy chairperson.

Msimanga had earlier given a fiery speech to the 961 delegates gathered at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Gauteng.

In his acceptance speech, he told delegates that the leadership contest in the party was now over.

Msimanga called on his Ramulifho to join him on stage, marking an end to campaigning and a focus on the 2024 provincial elections.

The DA sees itself positioned for extensive growth in Gauteng, according to the party's internal polling figures.

Msimanga said the party would now need to focus on 2024, ensuring the ANC dipped below 50% in Gauteng, and denying current Premier Panyaza Lesufi a second term.

READ | 'We are in spitting distance of becoming biggest party in Gauteng,' Helen Zille tells DA congress

He said the ANC had destroyed the functioning of government in the province.

"Winning Gauteng will not be easy. We need to show a united face and show that we can do what needs to be done. This plane will land safely in 2024... when we say to Panyaza Lesufi at the provincial legislature, pack your bags and go," he added.

"All of us are united in ensuring that 2024 becomes a reality. The battle is external and not internal. We can not allow internal divisions to affect our work.

"The people of Gauteng want cities that can provide quality services for them. The people in Gauteng want safety on the streets, demanding fairness in jobs and that we open opportunities for all.

"My job is to continue uniting the DA. The politics must be fun and fulfilling for our activists."

His strategy in growing the party in the country's economic hub seems focused on getting as many unregistered voters on the voters' roll and voting for the DA.







