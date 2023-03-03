1h ago

Panic over delayed Cabinet reshuffle driven by self-interest, says Mbalula

Juniour Khumalo
Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at Luthuli House on 3 March.
Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
  • ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned there is a growing sense of anxiety among ANC members regarding the delay in President Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffling of his Cabinet. 
  • Mbalula says he has to address the matter internally, telling members the changes will not be wholesale. 
  • He again defended Ramaphosa, saying the time he is taking to make changes is necessary as he has to apply his mind. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says he has had to stamp out self-interested induced anxieties among ANC members as President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to drag his feet on filing vacancies in his executive.

Addressing the media on Friday afternoon, Mbalula said the delay by Ramaphosa in making changes to his Cabinet had led to growing impatience among some within the party. 

"Many people have criticised and spoken out asking, 'why is it taking so long'." 

He added, in the face of growing internal panic, he had had to calm party members, assuring them the shake-up would not be a wholesale change of government but more focused on filling vacancies in the executive. 

"I have addressed them and said, 'comrades, we are not reconstituting government; it will just be patch-ups to move with speed on all these things that we are doing'," said Mbalula. 

He added ANC members, and the public were driven by self-interest in questioning the delays. 

"You can imagine in the ANC, self-interest is driving the question of 'why he did not include me. I mean, really does he think I am that bad'?

"Its anxieties that are not raised by principle; they are not informed by principle."

Mbalula said Ramaphosa was not unfazed by those seeking to fast-track the process. 

"If the president were to be informed by those anxieties before he makes decisions, then he is not fit to lead the country."

"Presidents do not act because so many people were talking." 

Despite announcing his desire to introduce a minister of electricity to deal with the energy crisis almost 22 days ago, the resignation of his deputy president, David Mabuza, on Wednesday and the vacating of office by former public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo last year, Ramaphosa has failed to fill these vacancies.

Yet another vacancy has been created by Mbalula being elected party secretary-general which is a full-time position meaning he will have to resign transport minister. 

On Friday, News24 reported part of the delay to the reshuffle had also been caused by Ramaphosa taking ill.

 As a result of battling a cold, he postponed announcing changes to his executive on Thursday.

Mbalula confirmed Ramaphosa caught the flu during a state visit of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday. He, however, dismissed reports the president's ill-health had affected the munch-anticipated reshuffle. 

"In terms of how this [ill-health] is now linked to a Cabinet reshuffle, there are creative people who are working among us who are making up stories. When the Cabinet reshuffle happens you will be informed," he said. 

News24 understands Ramaphosa was meant to meet with ANC officials at midday on Thursday to finalise new appointments to his Cabinet, but the meeting was called off at the eleventh hour. 

Justifying the delays, Mbalula said: "When you reshuffle Cabinet, you apply your mind, you don't just do it as if it's a festival."

He added filling the vacancies or making changes to Cabinet was "the prerogative and the call of the president, so he will decide on that at the right moment". 

Mbalula, however, conceded Mabuza's exit had placed more urgency on the need to make the changes.

"Hopefully, he will make changes soon because the deputy has also resigned, so that then puts pressure, a little bit of pressure on the process because the deputy president occupies a very important role in Parliament with his government business."

He said: "if that post is left open for a longer period, it's got implications of the legislative programme of action of governance, and the president is aware of all of these things. He will actually apply his mind and act with speed".


