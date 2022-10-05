22m ago

Panyaza Lesufi to reshuffle Gauteng cabinet when he takes over as premier

Juniour Khumalo
Panyaza Lesufi is seen at Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela 86th Birthday celebrations in Orlando West.
Luba Lesolle, Gallo Images
  • The provincial executive committee of the ANC in Gauteng has indicated that incoming premier, Panyaza Lesufi, is expected to reshuffle his cabinet.
  • It's unclear whether Lesufi will announce the reshuffle on Thursday.
  • The incoming premier says he first has to consult with the ANC and its alliance partners.

Incoming Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi is expected to reshuffle his cabinet when he assumes office, the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

Provincial secretary Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza said "the new premier always comes with his own cabinet".

Nciza refused to comment further on Lesufi's replacement.

"We will have to await the new premier's announcement of his own cabinet; it's his prerogative," Nciza said.

He warned that no one "owns any positions within the ANC" and that members should not take offence if they are moved to a different portfolio or if they are not considered for any of the 10 MEC positions.

Lesufi declined to comment on the looming reshuffle and said: "I don't even have a draft list as it stands.

"The choice does not lay entirely with me; I must consult with the ANC and then the alliance before we can announce the new MECs," he said.

READ | Gauteng ANC backs Ramaphosa for president, with Mashatile as his deputy

PEC members who were part of the deliberations said Finance and e-Government MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, who was Education MEC for a day in May 2019, could replace Lesufi.

A PEC member who spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity added that Bandile Masuku, a staunch ally of the incoming premier, was another name that was mentioned.

"While Masuku's name has been discussed, the province is aware that it would be a hard sell to the ANC national office bearers and alliance partners, given the allegations that led to him vacating his position as Health MEC," the PEC member said.

Talks of a possible reshuffle come after the ANC in the province received and accepted the resignation of outgoing premier, David Makhura.

Transition

The PEC said on Wednesday: "The resignation by Makhura was informed by his desire to facilitate a smooth transition and to afford the newly elected provincial leadership space to run a far-sighted and inventive campaign towards the 2024 general elections."

Makhura served as the province's sixth premier since 2014.

Taking over the reins, Lesufi said the ANC in the province had a clear plan on how to turn around declining electoral support.

He added that the provincial leadership had a plan in place in the lead-up to the looming national elections, which it kickstarted through meetings with every ANC branch in the province, outlining its vision and how to take the party forward.


