1h ago

add bookmark

Parks Tau replaced as Gauteng legislature finance chair amid imminent Cabinet reshuffle

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parks Tau.
Parks Tau.
Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file
  • Former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, who is said to have resigned as an MPL, has been replaced as finance committee chairperson. 
  • Tau is one of several ANC leaders who have resigned from national and provincial legislature seats in the last week as the ANC reconfigures its party lists. 
  • The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa have consciously indicated a Cabinet reshuffle would take place. 

While much speculation remains about when President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a reshuffle of his Cabinet, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau has been replaced as chairperson of the Gauteng legislature finance committee. 

The legislature has not yet confirmed his resignation as an MPL, but he was said to have resigned last week.

Tau held the position of finance committee chairperson. 

Acting legislature speaker Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela named ANC member Mpapa Kanyane as acting chairperson effective from 1 February. 

Tau is said to have resigned last week amid resignations from two ANC MPs.

There is speculation Tau may make a return to national government as minister and MP. 

On Monday, Parliament's spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, announced MPs Mervyn Dirks and Tshilidzi Munyai resigned.

The KwaZulu-Natal legislature also saw the resignation of former premier Sihle Zikalala.

READ | Two ANC MPs resign amid talks of impending Cabinet reshuffle by Ramaphosa

The series of resignations were part of the ANC's reconfiguration of its provincial party lists, its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told the media recently.

The ANC has remained tight-lipped on when Ramaphosa would announce a reshuffle, but the party had indicated this would happen soon.

The leadership changes follow the ANC's national conference in December, where former treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was elected deputy president. He replaced David Mabuza.

The ANC said it believed party leaders should align with government deployments.

It is expected Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP, paving the way for his appointment as deputy president of the country.

News24 previously reported about Mabuza informing Ramaphosa of his intention to resign.

Mabuza has already distanced himself from ANC gatherings.

He did not attend the national executive committee lekgotla at the weekend. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancparks taucyril ramaphosapaul mashatilegautengjohannesburgpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1155 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 6469 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.19
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.13
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
18.75
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.14
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.8%
Platinum
994.87
-1.7%
Palladium
1,650.09
+0.1%
Gold
1,926.02
-0.1%
Silver
23.52
-0.9%
Brent Crude
85.46
+1.1%
Top 40
73,723
+0.4%
All Share
79,817
+0.4%
Resource 10
75,130
-0.9%
Industrial 25
102,508
+0.2%
Financial 15
16,555
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

15h ago

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients

31 Jan

Young sisters donate their long, shiny locks to help cancer patients
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo