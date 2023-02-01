Parks Tau replaced as Gauteng legislature finance chair amid imminent Cabinet reshuffle

Former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, who is said to have resigned as an MPL, has been replaced as finance committee chairperson.

Tau is one of several ANC leaders who have resigned from national and provincial legislature seats in the last week as the ANC reconfigures its party lists.

The ANC and President Cyril Ramaphosa have consciously indicated a Cabinet reshuffle would take place.

While much speculation remains about when President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce a reshuffle of his Cabinet, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau has been replaced as chairperson of the Gauteng legislature finance committee.

The legislature has not yet confirmed his resignation as an MPL, but he was said to have resigned last week.

Tau held the position of finance committee chairperson.

Acting legislature speaker Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela named ANC member Mpapa Kanyane as acting chairperson effective from 1 February.

Tau is said to have resigned last week amid resignations from two ANC MPs.

There is speculation Tau may make a return to national government as minister and MP.

On Monday, Parliament's spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, announced MPs Mervyn Dirks and Tshilidzi Munyai resigned.

The KwaZulu-Natal legislature also saw the resignation of former premier Sihle Zikalala.

The series of resignations were part of the ANC's reconfiguration of its provincial party lists, its secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, told the media recently.

The ANC has remained tight-lipped on when Ramaphosa would announce a reshuffle, but the party had indicated this would happen soon.

The leadership changes follow the ANC's national conference in December, where former treasurer-general Paul Mashatile was elected deputy president. He replaced David Mabuza.

The ANC said it believed party leaders should align with government deployments.

It is expected Mashatile will be sworn in as an MP, paving the way for his appointment as deputy president of the country.

News24 previously reported about Mabuza informing Ramaphosa of his intention to resign.

Mabuza has already distanced himself from ANC gatherings.

He did not attend the national executive committee lekgotla at the weekend.