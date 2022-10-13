Phala Phala probe: Public Protector has 'received a substantial amount of evidence from witnesses'

The Office of the Public Protector assured opposition parties that progress had been made regarding the Phala Phala investigation.

The office said it had received a substantial amount of evidence from various witnesses.

There was, however, still no indication as to when the report would be finalised and made public.

The Public Protector's Phala Phala probe has "covered a lot of ground" - and various witnesses have provided pivotal information.

This was the assurance given to political parties who had laid complaints against President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly violating the Executive Members Ethics Act with regard to the break-in at his Phala Phala farm two years ago.

In a letter to the ATM, who laid the first complaint against Ramaphosa, Vusumuzi Dlamini, the acting executive manager in the investigations branch in the Office of the Public Protector, said significant headway had been made on the case.

"Be pleased to take note that the investigation team has already covered a lot of ground and received a substantial amount of evidence from various witnesses as well as stakeholders who are in possession of information with a bearing on this investigation," said Dlamini.

Dlamini told the ATM that, once all the outstanding submissions were received, the investigation team would immediately start analysing the evidence, with a view to drafting the report.

"You will be kept posted regarding further progress on a monthly basis in line with our service standards," he said.

Despite the assurance, the leader of the ATM, Vuyolwethu Zungula, said his party was unhappy about the pace of the investigation.

"The 30-day legal requirement to issue a report has not been complied with - and Arthur Fraser, who laid charges that led to the complaint, was just recently interviewed, which shows there is lack of appetite to investigate the complaint expeditiously," said Zungula.

The complaints against Ramaphosa were laid after a criminal case was opened by Fraser, who alleged, among other things, that Ramaphosa was involved in money laundering, linked to wads of foreign currency allegedly stashed in a couch on his farm.

News24 reported that Ramaphosa said the money - $580 000 - was from the proceeds of game sold to a Sudanese businessman, Mustaf Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim.

Ramaphosa confirmed the money was hidden under a "sofa cushion" and claimed he could provide a receipt for the cash transaction.

The spokesperson for the Public Protector, Oupa Segalwe, confirmed that the same communication was sent to "the DA's John Steenhuisen and two other complainants, who are members of the public".

The DA leader confirmed to News24 that he had received the letter.

"I would like the investigation to have been completed sooner rather than later, but I would rather have them delay and have a thorough investigation, whose report is not susceptible to a challenge, than a rush job," said Steenhuisen.

Segalwe said: "The investigation will be concluded timeously, and a report will be released thereafter. Section 3(2) of the Act does say the Public Protector must report within 30 days of receipt of a complaint, But it doesn’t stop here.

"It anticipates that there will be instances where the Public Protector is unable to complete the investigation within that timeframe, and it says in section 3(3) that, in that event, the Public Protector must report when the investigation is completed, and it doesn't provide timeframes."

Earlier this month, Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka said her office was working hard to resolve the investigation timeously, without rushing through due process.

"I wish to assure you that colleagues are working tirelessly around the clock (to conclude the investigation) and not for the December ANC conference. Not for that.

"It is to ensure that there is proper accountability that comes out of our investigation on what transpired in Phala Phala, what comes out of the investigation, and what should then be done for the future of this country, not for expediency," she said.

Gcaleka was, at the time, engaging editors at a roundtable, which was hosted by the South African National Editors' Forum.

Segalwe said that "historically, this office has never concluded an investigation stemming from a complaint of alleged ethical lapses on the part of a member of the executive within 30 days".

He said examples where this had been the case were "the Nkandla investigation, which lasted more than two years, and the state capture investigation, which took seven months, but was incomplete and went on to take a further four years at the Zondo Commission".

"This is not to say Phala Phala will take two years. It is at an advanced stage, and no undue pressure must be exerted on the investigation team, so that they are thorough and leave no stone unturned for the investigation's integrity.

"Above all else, the outcome investigation must be accepted by all as credible and be able to withstand any legal scrutiny," said Segalwe.