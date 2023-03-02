1h ago

Phala Phala saga: EFF welcomes dismissal of Ramaphosa's 'irrational and senseless' ConCourt bid

Malaika Ditabo
The EFF called slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to reverse an independent panel's findings on the Phala Phala matter.
The EFF called slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to reverse an independent panel's findings on the Phala Phala matter.
PHOTO: Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The EFF said it accepted the Constitutional Court's rejection of President Ramaphosa's attempt to reverse an independent panel's findings on the Phala Phala matter. 
  • The party called Ramaphosa's court bid "irrational and senseless".
  • It said National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula needed to hold him accountable.

The EFF has welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision to dismiss President Cyril Ramaphosa's effort to seek direct access to the court to have the findings of a panel into the Phala Phala saga overturned.

The independent Section 89 panel released a report last year and said it found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa breached anti-corruption laws. It also found that Ramaphosa had constitutional questions to answer regarding his actions following the burglary at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the EFF called Ramaphosa's court application "irrational and senseless" and said the court dismissal provided more reason for his resignation and the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March.

"Ramaphosa has undermined the economy of South Africa by smuggling money into this country, not paying tax and violating the Constitution," the EFF said.

The party, which celebrated its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, challenged National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to set aside resources to investigate the farm, gain access to footage and conduct interviews with all Ramaphosa's employees, including his advisor and protector.

In its statement, the EFF said it would observe developments and ensure that Mapisa-Nqakula held the president accountable.

"We, as the EFF, demand that Mrs Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula must save herself from humiliation and from being held personally liable for the court action we are going to pursue and win if she refuses to set up accountability mechanisms against Mr Ramaphosa on Phala Phala crimes."

The EFF said Parliament had a duty to expose the "origins" of money found at the farm, subpoena the president, and reveal the role of the police.

According to the party, the South African Revenue Service (SARS), South African Reserve Bank (SARB) and the Financial Intelligence Centre were negligent in tackling financial crimes.

"We carry the obligation, as public representatives, to protect South Africa's laws, particularly when they are threatened by powerful politicians in the state."

At the party's 10th anniversary media launch, EFF leader Julius Malema called Ramaphosa "incompetent" and said he did not have what it took to lead the country.

He claimed Ramaphosa, who he referred to as "the money laundering chief", was responsible for South Africa's greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force last Friday because he failed to declare millions of dollars to SARS and the SARB.

