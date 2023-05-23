10m ago

Share

Prince Mashele: I was not legally obligated to say if Mashaba funded the 'unauthorised' biography

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba.
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba.
  • Political commentator and author Prince Mashele says he was not legally obligated to reveal ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba had funded the book "The Outsider: Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba." 
  • Mashele said Jonathan Ball Publishers never asked him how the book was funded. 
  • Jonathan Ball Publishers has since taken the book off the market, citing Mashele's breach of trust in not revealing the true sources of the book's financing.

Political commentator Prince Mashele says he was under no legal obligation to reveal to the publishers of his book The Outsider: Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba that the political subject of the book funded it with R12.5 million. 

Mashele's book has stirred controversy after it emerged that Mashaba helped fund the book, advertised as an unauthorised biography. 

The book's publisher, Jonathan Ball Publishers, has since withdrawn it from the market, citing a "breach of trust" after Mashele failed to reveal that Mashaba financed its creation

In an interview with Talk Radio 702 on Tuesday, Mashele said he was under no legal obligation to reveal to Jonathan Ball Publishers that Mashaba provided the financing of the book. 

He also said the publishers had never asked him about the book's financing when a deal for publication was signed in 2022. 

Mashele said his legal agreement with Mashaba also meant that he could not reveal the financing of the book, and as such, he chose to keep this to himself. 

SOUTH AFRICA - 16 April 2009: Prince Mashele, Exec
Prince Mashele.
Gallo Images Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Simon Mathebula

"I was under legal obligation not to reveal the funding sources. I did not reveal it to the public; I did not reveal it to Jonathan Ball," Mashele said. 

Earlier this year, the author lied during a television interview on eNCA with JJ Tabane that he "funds all his books" and that Mashaba had not been involved or helped finance this book. 

READ | Publisher pulls plug on Mashele's 'unauthorised' biography of Herman Mashaba

Mashele said he had to lie because he was under contractual obligations with Mashaba. 

"If I had said it any other way, an impression would have been made that Herman funded the project."

Mashele had signed a contract with Mashaba in 2019 ahead of the start of his research project and agreement on the R12.5 million funding. 

The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman
The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba by Prince Mashele (Jonathan Ball)

Mashele admitted that Mashaba helped finance the book, but refused to reveal what he spent the funds on.

"Yes, he did fund the book with R12.5 million, and that money went into research; it was a four-year research project," Mashele said. 

ALSO READ | Will political pacts save SA? Steenhuisen, Mashaba and others take hot seat at News24 summit 

ActionSA member Brutus Malada, who revealed the information surrounding the book, said Mashele paid him R3.2 million for research. 

But Mashele refused to divulge the details of what the remainder of the millions of rand were spent on. He also declined to confirm whether R3.2 million was paid to Malada. 

"This impression that I pocketed R12.5 million, I wish I did. This was a multi-year project," Mashele said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jonathan ball publishersactionsaprince masheleherman mashabagautengjohannesburgpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
24% - 267 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
76% - 834 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.28
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.89
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.77
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.77
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
1,056.87
-0.2%
Palladium
1,459.73
-0.9%
Gold
1,956.16
-0.8%
Silver
23.17
-1.9%
Brent Crude
75.99
+0.5%
Top 40
71,905
-1.2%
All Share
77,153
-1.0%
Resource 10
68,083
-1.2%
Industrial 25
106,517
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,912
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

3h ago

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo