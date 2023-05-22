15m ago

Publisher pulls plug on Mashele's 'unauthorised' biography of Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.
GALLO IMAGES
  • Jonathan Ball Publishers has pulled "The Outsider: Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba" off the market after revelations that the ActionSA leader funded the book for a whopping R12.5 million.
  • The book's author, Prince Mashele, and Jonathan Ball, published the book on 17 April. 
  • Mashele said the book belonged to him and he had followed Mashaba closely for three years. 

Less than a month after publication, author and political analyst Prince Mashele's The Outsider: Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba has been pulled from the shelves by Jonathan Ball Publishers.

This comes after Mashaba, the leader of ActionSA, confirmed he had funded the book for a whopping R12.5 million.

In a statement on Monday, ActionSA's national chairperson Michael Beaumont "clarified" that the project began two years before the party's launch in 2020.

Beaumont confirmed that even though Mashaba had financed the book, he distanced ActionSA and the party leader from the book, adding that "financing a project does not provide editorial control of the content". 

He added that the contract was signed by Mashele in 2019, which gave him complete ownership of the book.

READ | ActionSA backs Mashaba, distances itself from 'unauthorised biography' he had no control over

Jonathan Ball Publishers, who had no prior knowledge of the arrangement, said it would withdraw the book from the market following the revelations. 

In a statement on Monday evening, the publishers said: "Jonathan Ball Publishers was unaware of any funding agreement between Mashele and Mashaba when we signed a publishing agreement with Mashele in 2022. We view this as a material non-disclosure on the part of the author and as a breach of trust."

The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman
The Outsider: The Unauthorised Biography of Herman Mashaba by Prince Mashele.
Jonathan Ball

The publisher worked hand in hand with Mashele on the "unauthorised" biography, released on 17 April. 

Brutus Malada, an ActionSA member and DA member Mpho Phalatse's husband, revealed the information at the weekend and expressed dismay over not being credited for his contribution to the book. 

READ | 'Unauthorised biography': Mashaba 'reviewed' chapters before publication – and paid a pretty penny

Malada assisted in providing research throughout the book's tenure and told News24 on Sunday that he was paid R3.2 million throughout the three years he worked alongside Mashele, adding that Mashele did not disclose his close ties as Mashaba's adviser to Jonathan Ball Publishers. 

In the book's preface, Mashele stated that although he followed Mashaba closely, the ActionSA leader had no say in the book, and Mashele declared that the book was his. 

It read: "There was a hard-and-fast rule from the beginning, however: the subsequent book would be mine, and I would therefore have the final say on its contents. In short, Mashaba would have no right to tell me what to write and what not to write other than suggesting factual corrections - such as dates, names, or places."

Mashele added: "There was no piece of information I asked for that I was not given. For three years, since the beginning of 2019, I became an almost permanent presence around Herman Mashaba.

"I followed him to public events in Johannesburg and those of his then-political party, the DA, and eventually those of his new party, ActionSA.

I also observed Mashaba in private settings - while dining with his family or having fun with friends. I interviewed villagers and relatives who grew up with him and visited the places where he grew up. Almost every second weekend, I sat down with Mashaba for interviews on various aspects of his past and present life." 

