R2m to sit at home for 4 years: Probe under way after MEC reveals technician was paid while not working

The Emfuleni Local Municipality has paid more than R2 million to a senior engineering technician even though he hasn't been working there for the last four years, it has emerged in the Gauteng legislature.

Cogta MEC Mzi Khumalo was responding to a question from the DA in the Gauteng legislature when he revealed that Silence Munwai received an annual salary of R597 022 since 2019.

The DA has demanded that Khumalo intervene and that the provincial government put in place measures to ensure such incidents are dealt with immediately.

Giving more details, Khumalo said Emfuleni manager for parks and cemeteries Sithembile Ngobeni filed a protection order against Munwai in 2016, alleging that he had threatened to kill her.

DA constituency head in Emfuleni, Kingsol Chabalala, told News24 that Munwai was transferred to the Department of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture after the protection order was filed until Ngobeni was fired in 2017.

The dispute between them escalated in 2019 when Ngobeni was reinstated, and Munwai stopped going into the office.

However, he continued to receive his monthly salary.

Chabalala said:

This unresolved dispute is a massive cost to taxpayers that must not be allowed to continue. This dispute between the two employees is costing Emfuleni residents, who continue to suffer a collapse in service delivery.

Municipal spokesperson Makhosonke Sangweni said the municipality would investigate the matter.

"We can confirm that we are cognisant of the dispute and have taken steps to resolve the matter with immediate effect as it happened four years ago," Sangweni said. He added that it had been previously arranged for Munwai to be transferred from the sports, recreation, arts and culture department. However, he refused to move.

How Munwai was able to submit his attendance register for the last four years remains to be seen, Sangweni said. "We must also state it clearly that no authorisation was given to Mr S Munwai to stay at home while the matter was referred to the previous executive director (ED) for intervention.

"The ED in question, unfortunately, left without fully resolving the matter. Mr Munwai has been submitting his attendance registers as a person who has been reporting to work," he added.

Meanwhile, News24 reported in January that the troubled municipality failed to pay salaries to its councillors and officials.

This prompted officials to storm into council chambers, turning over, and damaging whatever they could get their hands on.

It's not the first time that a public servant is accused of receiving a salary without working for it.

News24 previously reported that the Eastern Cape Department of Health paid R67 million to staff at a hospital that was closed for two years.

The revelation also emerged in a response to a DA parliamentary question.

The DA's Eastern Cape MPL, Jane Cowley, who posed the questions, was told that 45 employees from the Orsmond Tuberculosis Hospital in Kariega refused to be allocated positions elsewhere in the district.

Although the department assured that the staff would be redeployed and "fully employed" by June, Cowley expressed concern over the mismanagement of funds and the absence of systems to discipline non-compliant employees.



