Racial quotas harming job opportunities, says ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba believes the country's labour laws are too strict.

Mashaba was giving ActionSA's perspective on the economic policies that need to change for South Africa to have an economic recovery.

The businessman-turned-politician said one of his biggest concerns was a focus on racial quotas in businesses.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says South Africa is in a state of chaos and dysfunction because of policy uncertainty created by the government and stringent labour laws that harm job creation opportunities.

Mashaba, who was speaking at his party's economic roundtable discussion on Wednesday, said the country's economic policies do not promote fertile ground for economic growth and investment because of what he believes are stringent labour regulations.

He said race-based quotes in the business space were harmful, not a benefit.

"How can I thrive in my business when I have officials coming and knocking on my door asking me how many blacks have I employed and how many whites, Indians and coloureds? This is in a country where the economy is underperforming. But our government is focused on dividing us," Mashaba said.

The businessman-turned-politician said labour laws were hindering chances of creating employment opportunities.

READ | ActionSA claims to be credible alternative ahead of 2024 elections

Mashaba said he developed strong views on free market economic policies during his years as a businessman. With an eye on his party contesting its first election in 2024, he said he believed voters would welcome a fresh outlook on changing labour laws.

"We cannot protect the employed for the sake of the unemployed. We need to make employment more accessible while protecting workers' rights. We have focused more on telling people they are being exploited," Mashaba said.

The ActionSA leader's view on labour laws in the country is similar to the DA, a party he was a member of.

On Wednesday, the DA announced that it would go to court to challenge the Employment Equity Amendment Bill.

The DA and ActionSA believe the country's labour laws have made it difficult to fire people and have also made it difficult for small businesses to access the market.

"Our Economic Prosperity is dependent on the Rule of Law. The Rule of Law is central to a functional economy." - @HermanMashabaWatch ActionSA's expert-led policy roundtable live - https://t.co/gRpcmU6GAC pic.twitter.com/9gpDAtJ9vX — ActionSA (@Action4SA) June 14, 2023

Mashaba said the government was harming the growth of small businesses because of high crime rates and other economic challenges.

The ActionSA leader said the continued belief that the ANC would not dip below 50% was held by those who were untruthful of the ANC's decline over the years.

Mashaba said he believed the ANC could receive less than 40% of the vote.

"The ANC would be lucky if they would be in the mid-30% of electoral support in the 2024 elections next year. If you look at the ANC, they are losing 2 to 3 million voters, and there is no way the ANC [will] get 8 million people voting for them. When you do not vote, you are not punishing the ANC. You are punishing yourself and your future," Mashaba said.