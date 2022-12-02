8m ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa absent from cancelled ANC NEC meeting

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • A special ANC national executive committee meeting convened to discuss the Section 89 Phala Phala panel report was cancelled on Friday. 
  • ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the meeting was cancelled because ANC officials had yet to discuss the report. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa was not present at the meeting and was still in Cape Town "consulting". 

ANC leaders cancelled a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Friday as the party's top leaders have yet to ventilate the Section 89 independent panel report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have committed serious violations and broke anti-corruption laws. 

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the meeting was cancelled because the ANC national working committee (NWC) and top officials had yet to discuss the Section 89 report. 

The special NEC was called for Friday and various ANC leaders, including former president Thabo Mbeki and Ramaphosa's deputy David Mabuza, were seen arriving at Nasrec on Friday.

Ramaphosa was not present at the NEC meeting on Friday because he was still in Cape Town "consulting", according to Mashatile. 

"We regard this as urgent because Parliament will meet on 6 December. It was important that the NEC is not left behind. But the NEC decided that the matter has to be processed first by the officials and then by the ANC NWC. They do understand the urgency," Mashatile said. 

ROLLING COVERAGE | ANC NEC meeting meant to discuss Ramaphosa's fate adjourned after president's no show

He added that the ANC NEC was conscious that the Phala Phala matter was urgent, which is why a series of meetings would take place by Sunday. 

"We do not want to miss any step. That is why officials must meet," Mashatile said. 

News24 reported that Ramaphosa had been considering resigning and was talked out of doing so by close allies. 

The independent panel report concluded that Ramaphosa may have a constitutional case to answer regarding the 2020 February robbery at his Phala Phala farm. 

The president has been under pressure from his opponents in the ANC to resign while opposition political parties, including the DA and EFF, have also called for him to go with suggestions of an early election.

Parliament is expected to meet on Tuesday, 6 December, to discuss the report.

The ANC will have to decide on its strategy before then, Mashatile said.

He confirmed Ramaphosa had been consulting broadly about the Phala Phala matter, but was not aware of who specifically Ramaphosa had spoken with.

He said the NEC meeting was in an "urgent mood" on the matter. 

"We need to resolve these issues so we can go on with the responsibility of running the country," Mashatile said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpaul mashatilecyril rama­phosajohannesburggautengpolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
A Section 89 panel headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachable case to answer on the Phala Phala scandal.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ramaphosa should do the honourable thing and immediately resign.
25% - 591 votes
Ramaphosa should follow due process and submit himself to an impeachment hearing.
32% - 770 votes
Ramaphosa should fight the findings in court and keep his job at all costs
43% - 1018 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.54
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.47
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.38
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,786.13
-0.9%
Silver
22.77
+0.1%
Palladium
1,887.00
-3.0%
Platinum
1,017.02
-2.6%
Brent Crude
86.88
-0.1%
Top 40
68,238
-0.9%
All Share
74,323
-0.9%
Resource 10
74,020
-2.6%
Industrial 25
91,592
-0.6%
Financial 15
15,398
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard

29 Nov

Citizen Canine: Deaf pitbull the first dog to use sign language to pass gold standard
Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce

26 Nov

Cape Town mall gets rooftop farm where young people grow produce
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22327.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo