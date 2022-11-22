21m ago

Ramaphosa in pole position as ANC's electoral committee gets set to announce top six nominations

Juniour Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
PHOTO: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images
  • ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is set to dominate the nominations list when the party’s electoral committee announces the outcomes of the branch nominations for the top six positions. 
  • The electoral committee, however, confirmed that it was still vetting possible candidates and had requested outstanding reports from the party’s integrity committee. 
  • Electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe will announce the outcomes at Luthuli House on Tuesday.

ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be the main contender for the party's top position when the electoral committee announces the outcomes of branch nominations for the top six on Tuesday. 

While Ramaphosa appears to be a shoo-in for the presidency, outstanding integrity committee reports on Phala Phala – involving him – and Digital Vibes – involving his opponent Zweli Mkhize – could still play a role in the electoral outcome. 

Speaking to News24 on Monday, ANC’s electoral committee secretary Livhuwani Matsila confirmed that the committee was still vetting candidates before giving them the green light on Tuesday to stand for election.

"We are still in the process of receiving outstanding reports from the integrity commission," said Matsila, without giving too much detail on the reports in question. 

The integrity commission did not table its reports on Phala Phala and Digital Vibes, among others, at the last ordinary sitting of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).

On Tuesday at noon, the electoral committee will release the consolidated list of candidates who have qualified for nomination at the party’s looming national elective conference. 

Zweli Mkhize.
Leon Sadiki

Most of the contestation is set for the deputy presidency positions, given the number of senior party members who have raised their hand for the party’s second most influential position. 

Despite the sizable number of people who have availed themselves for this position, it is understood that Paul Mashatile may be leading nominations for the number-two spot. 

Mashatile caused a stir last week when he left the door open for a last-minute bid for the party presidency. This led to KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC’s most influential province in terms of the size of the voting delegation, announcing that it was reconsidering its support for Mashatile’s candidacy for deputy president. 

Another candidate who could make it onto the ballot for deputy presidency is Minister Senzo Mchunu, who has received significant backing from his home province, KZN.

Mchunu has also been backed by Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus for the position. 

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has also received backing from his home province. 

Meanwhile, former ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, Minister Fikile Mbalula, and Deputy Minister Phumulo Masualle were expected to slug it out for the party’s secretary-general position. 

Nomvula Mokonyane seems to be the leading contender for the ANC's deputy secretary position. The party’s structures have again proposed a constitutional amendment for the addition of a second deputy secretary position. 

Current ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has raised his hand for treasurer position, saying he could turn around the party’s ailing finances. That position is being contested by Mzwandile Masina.

