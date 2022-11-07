1h ago

add bookmark

Ramaphosa 'not in touch with reality': Youth League task team backs Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Zweli Mkhize at the ANC's elective conference in 2017.
President Cyril Ramaphosa with Zweli Mkhize at the ANC's elective conference in 2017.
PHOTO: Veli Nhlapo/Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • The ANC Youth League wants Zweli Mkhize to lead the ANC, in the hopes of reviving the party's "tarnished" image. 
  • The league met on Sunday and voted to nominate Mkhize and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to take over the ANC presidency reins at the December conference. 
  • It said that current party leader Cyril Ramaphosa could not be given a second chance to "tarnish" the party's image. 

The ANC Youth League's National Task Team (NYTT) says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be granted a second term to govern the ANC, and further tarnish the party's image.

The ANCYL decided on its nominations for the ANC's top six, ahead of the national elective conference in December. 

After a contentious debate which ended on Monday morning, the league voted to endorse former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency, and current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president. 

Mkhize beat Ramaphosa by a slim margin, News24 has been informed by those who attended the meeting in Birchwood on Sunday. 

Ramaphosa received 16 votes, while Mkhize got 19.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma received the least votes - four. 

Sources from the meeting told News24 that there had been fierce arguments about procedural irregularities leading up to the vote.  

WATCH | Masualle says ANC needs to change, which is why he supports Mkhize for party president

The ANCYL also endorsed Fikile Mbalula for the secretary-general position, Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha as national chairperson, and Pule Mabe as treasurer-general. 

Mashatile was unopposed in the vote, but there was a fierce contest between Mathabatha and NEC member David Masondo over the position of chairperson. 

Asked why the youth league had decided not to endorse Ramaphosa for a second term, ANCYL NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said they did not believe he had lived up to expectations. 

Mkhize cited Ramaphosa's lack of "decisiveness" as the reason why he should not be given another chance to lead the party. 

She said: 

We are saying he did not live up to our expectations. We believe he is really a president who is not in touch with reality. When you are not in touch with reality, you make wrong decisions. Some of the president's comments during the July unrest worsened matters. The issue of the rising unemployment rate is also a concern.

"The current leadership is not close to the people. There is no plan. People no longer care that the ANC went into exile. People want to put food on the table, and crime is rising every day," Mkhize added.

"Why is Pravin Gordhan still a minister? The lack of ability to take decisions also becomes a problem," the league's spokesperson said. 

READ | Can Zweli Mkhize pull a Zuma? ANC KZN backs ex-health minister for party presidency

Mkhize said some members had supported Ramaphosa during the meeting, arguing that he deserved another chance. 

But this would have further damaged the party, she said. 

She said:

If we give people more chances to ruin things, we are going to create problems for ourselves and drive ourselves out of power as the ANC. We cannot afford any more damage to the name of the ANC.

Concerning Mkhize, Mashatile and the other nominated top six leaders, the league argued that they would "complement each other". 

"They can at least try and bridge the gap between the ANC and the people."

A source from the meeting, who had backed Ramaphosa, said the decision to support Mkhize was "shameful". 

They said the meeting had heard that the ANC would have to "explain to the voters" how it was supporting Mkhize for the presidency. 

"It was procedurally unfair. They did not apply the rules properly. We were meant to vote for a second round but they did not allow us," the source said. 

ANC branches and regional youth leagues were wrapping up nominations for leadership positions over the weekend. 

The final date for holding the meetings was 7 November.

A clear picture of the nominated leaders will be evident once the ANC consolidates the provincial nominations on 15 November. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anccyril ramaphosazweli mkhizepolitical partiespolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 438 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
25% - 1795 votes
I don't use Twitter
68% - 4853 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

28 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.84
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.44
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.79
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.52
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.0%
Gold
1,675.80
+0.2%
Silver
20.62
-1.2%
Palladium
1,854.00
-0.6%
Platinum
965.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
98.57
+4.0%
Top 40
62,765
-0.0%
All Share
69,337
+0.1%
Resource 10
66,727
+0.2%
Industrial 25
82,036
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,820
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the...

03 Nov

Annual 'Sarmiethon' sees 91 000 sandwiches made in just 6 hours to feed the vulnerable
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an...

03 Nov

From losing her job to turning a profit: Khayelitsha mom used lockdown to make an upturn
FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from...

02 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cat's nine lives intact after Cape Town firefighter rescues it from telephone pole
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22305.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo