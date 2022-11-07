Ramaphosa 'not in touch with reality': Youth League task team backs Zweli Mkhize for ANC presidency

The ANC Youth League wants Zweli Mkhize to lead the ANC, in the hopes of reviving the party's "tarnished" image.

The league met on Sunday and voted to nominate Mkhize and ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile to take over the ANC presidency reins at the December conference.

It said that current party leader Cyril Ramaphosa could not be given a second chance to "tarnish" the party's image.

The ANC Youth League's National Task Team (NYTT) says President Cyril Ramaphosa cannot be granted a second term to govern the ANC, and further tarnish the party's image.

The ANCYL decided on its nominations for the ANC's top six, ahead of the national elective conference in December.

After a contentious debate which ended on Monday morning, the league voted to endorse former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the ANC presidency, and current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile for deputy president.

Mkhize beat Ramaphosa by a slim margin, News24 has been informed by those who attended the meeting in Birchwood on Sunday.

Ramaphosa received 16 votes, while Mkhize got 19.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma received the least votes - four.

Sources from the meeting told News24 that there had been fierce arguments about procedural irregularities leading up to the vote.

WATCH | Masualle says ANC needs to change, which is why he supports Mkhize for party president

The ANCYL also endorsed Fikile Mbalula for the secretary-general position, Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary-general, Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha as national chairperson, and Pule Mabe as treasurer-general.

Mashatile was unopposed in the vote, but there was a fierce contest between Mathabatha and NEC member David Masondo over the position of chairperson.

Asked why the youth league had decided not to endorse Ramaphosa for a second term, ANCYL NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said they did not believe he had lived up to expectations.

Mkhize cited Ramaphosa's lack of "decisiveness" as the reason why he should not be given another chance to lead the party.

She said:

We are saying he did not live up to our expectations. We believe he is really a president who is not in touch with reality. When you are not in touch with reality, you make wrong decisions. Some of the president's comments during the July unrest worsened matters. The issue of the rising unemployment rate is also a concern.

"The current leadership is not close to the people. There is no plan. People no longer care that the ANC went into exile. People want to put food on the table, and crime is rising every day," Mkhize added.

"Why is Pravin Gordhan still a minister? The lack of ability to take decisions also becomes a problem," the league's spokesperson said.

READ | Can Zweli Mkhize pull a Zuma? ANC KZN backs ex-health minister for party presidency

Mkhize said some members had supported Ramaphosa during the meeting, arguing that he deserved another chance.

But this would have further damaged the party, she said.

She said:

If we give people more chances to ruin things, we are going to create problems for ourselves and drive ourselves out of power as the ANC. We cannot afford any more damage to the name of the ANC.

Concerning Mkhize, Mashatile and the other nominated top six leaders, the league argued that they would "complement each other".



"They can at least try and bridge the gap between the ANC and the people."

A source from the meeting, who had backed Ramaphosa, said the decision to support Mkhize was "shameful".

They said the meeting had heard that the ANC would have to "explain to the voters" how it was supporting Mkhize for the presidency.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

"It was procedurally unfair. They did not apply the rules properly. We were meant to vote for a second round but they did not allow us," the source said.



ANC branches and regional youth leagues were wrapping up nominations for leadership positions over the weekend.

The final date for holding the meetings was 7 November.

A clear picture of the nominated leaders will be evident once the ANC consolidates the provincial nominations on 15 November.



