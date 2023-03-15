Ramaphosa reaffirms friendship with Chinese Communist Party whose ‘foreign policy posture’ ANC admires

The ANC on Wednesday reaffirmed both its friendship with the Chinese Communist Party and its non-aligned foreign policy position on the Russia-Ukraine war.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa applauds China’s principled non-aligned foreign policy posture.

Without mentioning the US by name, Ramaphosa added that the ANC detested the domination by a single state or its nation's military, and economic power, over how the rest of the world ought to conduct itself.

Despite SA facing heavy criticism from, among others, the United States, for taking a non-aligned foreign policy position on the war, Ramaphosa said: “South Africa applauds China’s principled foreign policy posture.”

He was speaking during a dialogue with the Chinese Communist Party and other political parties from across the globe at a high-level meeting.

Ramaphosa said China's policy posture was “based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit”.

“We are keen that these principles are strengthened and directed at developmental initiatives that are critical for our collective success as nations of the south,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa said given that South Africa negotiated an end to apartheid and forged a democratic consensus through dialogue with enemies, the country has learned that the “profound lesson that continues to inform our principled position on many global issues, that of dialogue, is always to be preferred to violence".

“Our history of conflict has instilled in our people a great appreciation of the value of social cohesion, of unity in diversity, and of tolerance and respect,” said Ramaphosa.

“We [the ANC] therefore readily align ourselves with the four calling-ons articulated by President Xi, which call on all countries to respect the diversity of human civilisations and perspectives while advancing the common values of humanity.”

China has refused to criticise Russia for its actions or even to call it an invasion in deference to Moscow. However, in the same breath, it insists that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations must be upheld.

This is despite fears mounting that it might start supplying Russia with arms.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has a planned trip to Russia next week. In keeping with his country’s non-aligned foreign policy position, there are reports that he has also planned to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his trip to Russia.

Ramaphosa welcomed China’s efforts saying his party also continued to respect the United Nations and its charter as the basis for international law.

He reiterated the call for the reform of international institutions, including the UN Security Council and global financial institutions, “to foster peace and stability, inclusive economic growth and a development path that leaves no one behind”.

Without mentioning America by name, Ramaphosa added that the ANC detested the domination by a single state or its nation's military, economic power, and social and cultural influence over how the rest of the world ought to conduct itself regarding the recent political developments across the globe.

“We are opposed to a unipolar world order driven by unilateralism and continue to strive for a multipolar global order based on mutual respect and the creation of win-win partnerships. The idea that there should be harmony between humanity and nature is an ancient value that we need as we reverse the effects of climate threats while building a human community with a shared future.

“We support the call by President Xi for dialogue and cooperation, that all peoples should join hands in advancing the development and progress of human civilisation,” said Ramaphosa.



