Ramaphosa's ANC branch in Soweto nominates him for second term

Cyril Ramaphosa was nominated for a second term as ANC president by his branch in Soweto.

He said he gave it his "best shot" in addressing South Africans' challenges.

According to Ramaphosa, the ANC's "democratic culture" will be reaffirmed by the current elections process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he gave it his "best shot" in addressing the challenges South Africans faced during his presidential term.

This, after his ANC branch in Soweto nominated him to lead the governing party for a second term.

Ramaphosa, however, was coy about whether he would accept the nomination.

He said leadership candidates would indicate whether they accepted their nominations at the elective conference in December at Nasrec.

"My own indication will be voiced at Nasrec, like it was even in the previous period," Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa conceded the challenges the ANC was facing, as a party and as a government, were "huge".

"At party level, the financial challenges we're facing are out there for everyone to see. Financial resources for political parties, especially the ANC, have dried up because of the legislation we've put in place - and those who used to fund the ANC, because of the disclosure processes, are now holding back."

I am working to the best of my ability to address the challenges that our country faces. pic.twitter.com/QyHrxrx4Ay — Cyril Ramaphosa ???? (@CyrilRamaphosa) October 2, 2022

He said this places the ANC's "enormous expenses" under great pressure.

"I mean, the treasurer-general (Paul Mashatile) basically spends his time scrounging around for money for those who would donate to the ANC."

Ramaphosa said he had a "great deal of understanding" for the ANC employees who haven't been paid.

"We continue to work, to raise the money that should go toward paying them. And that becomes successful at times, and delayed [at other times], but our commitment is that those who work for the ANC must be paid."

Ramaphosa said during his term the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the unrest and the floods, amid rising unemployment, had come one after the other.

"They have been addressed. Off course, people can judge whether that has been sufficient or not. But I have been very clear in saying, having been elected, I must address all these challenges that face our people. And have done so to the very best of my ability."

Ramaphosa said:

A number of people often say: 'Mr President, you've gotten into office at the wrong time. You get into office to even address state capture'. And yes, that has been my lot as president, but I have given it the best shot, and will continue to do so in service to the people of South Africa.

Before he could participate in the proceedings, Ramaphosa had to produce his identification document to enter the meeting, like any other member of the Chiawecca branch in Chiewelo, Soweto. He said it was a good check to prevent that anybody could just "barge" into the meeting.

Ramaphosa extolled the virtues of the ANC's "democratic culture".

"To watch and see members who have been here almost half the day, sitting patiently, and being willing to participate in the process, that underpins the very good democratic culture in the ANC. It is most impressive and, for me, personally, it is humbling and it is also a joy to be in the midst of fellow members of the branch of the ANC."

Ramaphosa said it was the branches, through their delegates at the conference, that would determine who the party's leaders would be.

"This process is evolving, and there may well be some, you know, missteps along the way. But, in the end, it all culminates in a very well-managed process, which the electoral committee will manage.

"The culture of the ANC is to be democratic in what it does. It is not going to be diluted, it is going to be reconfirmed, even with some of these missteps. Because the missteps themselves are not really going to kill the culture of the ANC.

"And, as we move on, that culture will become even better with the new rules and regulations that are put in place."