Ramaphosa's Cabinet shakeup taking shape as Godongwana set to become MP

Enoch Godongwana will be sworn in as an ANC MP, paving the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a non-Cabinet member to his executive.

Godongwana is one of two ministers who aren't MPs serving in Ramaphosa's executive.

News24 understands that Godongwana's appointment as an MP makes way for head of investment and infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa to be co-opted to the Cabinet to become the minister of electricity.



President Cyril Ramaphosa has needed to make space to appoint a non-Cabinet member to his executive to become the minister of electricity - which is why his Cabinet reshuffle has been delayed.

By law, Ramaphosa is allowed to appoint two Cabinet ministers who are not MPs to his Cabinet, and, currently, Enoch Godongwana and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel are occupying these positions.

News24 understands that the ANC national office reached out to the Eastern Cape provincial executive committee (PEC) to ask a Member of Parliament to step down, creating space for Godongwana to be sworn in as an MP.

"We had that discussion on Thursday, and we found someone from Chris Hani region, where Godongwana is from, and the person agreed to make space for him," said an Eastern Cape PEC member.

“We had anticipated that the swearing-in would happen on Friday, but the person, of course, needed reassurances of certain things, and we will take care of that person.”

An alliance insider also told News24 that when Ramaphosa consulted with Cosatu and the SA Communist Party, he said he wanted Godongwana to be sworn in as an MP to make space for someone he wanted to co-opt to his executive.

"He wants to bring someone from outside to become the minister of electricity, and that is why he needs Godongwana to make space for that person," said the alliance insider.

The PEC member and alliance insider told News24 that all indications were that head of investment and infrastructure in the Presidency, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, will be co-opted in Ramaphosa’s executive and is likely to become the minister of electricity.



Ramaphosa met with Cosatu and the SACP over the weekend, and News24 understands that the alliance partners were clear that he needed to fire ministers who have publicly disagreed with him.



The alliance partners said that the ministers' public disagreements would taint the ANC's image ahead of the national elections.



Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma are two members of Ramaphosa's Cabinet who have disagreed with him in public.



According to Cosatu, public attacks on the president were indicative of the ministers not being ready to serve under Ramaphosa's leadership.



Speaking to News24, Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said while the union could not divulge its discussions with the president, Cosatu had been resolute about its suggestions that it was not helpful for Ramaphosa to retain ministers who publicly attacked him.

"It is not helpful or healthy for South Africans who have many problems to see ministers attacking the president in the media when we are hoping that they are all working together to solve their problems, but we wake up to headlines where they are insulting each other," said Pamla.



Sisulu’s spokesperson Steve Motale said the minister understood that she served at the pleasure of the president but justified Sisulu's attacks by saying that some of her comments were made "on the eve of the ANC's national elective conference when Minister Sisulu and several others were contesting for leadership positions".



He added that there was nothing wrong with "comrades" differing on matters because this was the ANC culture.

Sources close to the talks told News24 that Cosatu, in particular, was adamant that the public displays of disagreements that characterised Ramaphosa’s first term would not bode well during his second term, particularly given the national elections set for next year.



"The general-secretary of the union, Solly Phetoe, was resolute that the internal public image of the ANC and how it related with the alliance partners and the general public was very paramount, especially in the context of the governing party preaching renewal and unity under the current administration,” said an ANC national executive committee (NEC) member close to the discussion.

He added that the SACP also cautioned the ANC that public spats between ministers or ministers appointed by Ramaphosa who attacked him publicly "should no longer be tolerated”.

"The SACP reminded the president that during this second term, he enjoyed more support within the NEC, and he needed to be more decisive in acting against insubordination,” said the NEC member.

Despite numerous attempts, News24 was unable to get comments from SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo.

However, another insider close to the discussions, told News24 that although Ramaphosa agreed with the sentiments shared by Cosatu and the SACP, he also believed it would be “disastrous” to completely overhaul his Cabinet leading up to the elections.



According to the insider, Ramaphosa told the alliance partners that bringing in new people would further delay service delivery in the country.



"Remember, when new ministers come, they have to learn the systems, and they come with new staff; others do not get along with senior officials, and it makes things impossible. So, [Ramaphosa] said instead of completely changing his Cabinet, those ministers who do not perform will need to pull up their socks," said the insider.

Sources close to Ramaphosa also told News24 that he was cautious of making sweeping changes and that, for now, he "is willing to make as few changes as possible."



"He will make more changes only after the national elections," said a close ally of the president.



The SACP and Cosatu are also said to have lobbied for the inclusion of their leaders in Ramaphosa’s executive. The SACP apparently pushed strongly for its chairperson, Blade Nzimande, to retain his position and for the possible inclusion of its general-secretary Solly Mapaila to the Cabinet.



Sources close to the talks also told News24 that Cosatu was not content with only having its former leader Sdumo Dlamini as a deputy minister but wanted current leaders in its top six to be included in the Cabinet.



Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to his Cabinet before the end of this week.



On Monday, Ramaphosa was said to be locked in consultations with ANC top officials regarding the looming reshuffle, a step that is widely seen as the last step before he makes his announcement.

