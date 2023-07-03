Rise Mzansi: Phala Phala scandal shows need for Executive Members Ethics Act to be strengthened

Rise Mzansi has called for the Executive Members Ethics Act to be reformed by having members submit their tax returns two years before they were in office, among other suggestions.

Party leader Songezo Zibi's statement comes after acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of allegations that he violated the code by blurring the lines between his constitutional duties and private interests.

Zibi says the measures suggested by Rise Mzansi will ensure that members are held accountable, and that corruption is dealt with.

Sceptical of acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's decision to clear President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing regarding the Phala Phala saga and intent on tackling corruption, Rise Mzansi has called for the Executive Members Ethics Act to be strengthened.

This comes after Gcaleka cleared Ramaphosa, saying that according to the Executive Ethics Code, the president did not participate in paid work and had declared his interest in the Phala Phala farm.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi accused the Public Protector's office of being compromised, stating it had "become a conduit for self-preservation".

He said the act was meant to ensure that those who occupied high office were ethical, and could hold each other accountable; however, that hadn't happened.

The statement read:

The act is premised on the assumption that the president and premiers are all people of unquestionable ethics and integrity and can be trusted to use their discretion to hold their cabinets accountable. We know through painful experience now that this is not the case, leaving ample opportunity for unchecked abuse of position and corruption. Rise Mzansi's view in this regard is confirmed by the acting Public Protector's conclusion that President Ramaphosa did not breach the act.

Zibi said Gcaleka had "narrowed" her definition of paid work which excluded Ramaphosa's game farm business from its investigation, despite him admitting it numerous times.

Offering examples, Zibi referred to an ANC meeting where he admitted to selling game and cattle, including during the investigation in which he disclosed to the Public Protector that he had identified potential buyers on his farm.

"The president openly makes these assertions with confidence under the mistaken belief that game farming, which is a big money business, somehow does not fall under 'commercial activity'. It does, which begs the question of how involved he is in his vast array of business interests that span different economic sectors."

Seeking political reform and strengthening the act, the party leader suggested that all the commercial interests of members of the executive be disclosed to the public, and they should submit their tax returns from two years before occupying public office to Parliament.

He also suggested that members of the executive be restricted from discussing business ventures while working as elected representatives and that trustees appointed by the High Court should manage existing business interests.

Other parties also responded to the report, with DA and ATM intending to have it reviewed. News24 previously reported that ATM was expected to submit its application to review the report in court this week while the DA was seeking legal advice on the matter.