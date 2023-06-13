46m ago

Rise Mzansi sees its manifesto as a 'megaphone' for people 'to articulate issues'

Malaika Ditabo
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi announces the party's political programme for the year as it prepares for the 2024 elections. Photo: Fani Mahuntsi
Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi announces the party's political programme for the year as it prepares for the 2024 elections. Photo: Fani Mahuntsi
  • Rise Mzansi outlined the steps it would take to prepare for its People's Manifesto.
  • The party will focus on crime, drug abuse and political reform.
  • The purpose of the manifesto is to amplify the voices of South Africans. 

On its mission for democratic transformation, Rise Mzansi offered details relating to its "People's Manifesto" process as it gears for the upcoming elections.

Preparing for its People's Manifesto convention in September, the two-month-old party claimed to have established its presence in eight of the nine provinces, including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape. 

Addressing the media on Tuesday, its leader, Songezo Zibi, said Rise Mzansi's programme would focus on three main elements: building community relations, engaging with South Africans on what they sought from a political reset, and encouraging democratic participation.

He said the party, through what it calls a social democratic alternative, will interact with communities nationwide to discuss and adopt the ideologies that would make up its manifesto. 

READ | 'Return democracy to the people': Rise Mzansi leaders say SA ripe for change

Zibi said: "The People's Manifesto will be the most responsive, people-centred political undertaking since the dawn of democracy. Our policy choices and proposals will demonstrate the shifts Rise Mzansi believes are necessary to turn South Africa around and make democracy meaningful for the majority of South Africans." 

He added that three focus areas would influence the manifesto:

  • Reforming political structures, such as building a culture of accountability.
  • Improving Parliament.
  • Society's engagement with the leaders they vote for. 

"Rise Mzansi is preparing a package of political reforms that will result in a better and more democratic electoral system, build a culture of political accountability, and a stronger Parliament that is able to hold the government to account," said Zibi.

"The people will vote for people they know, where MPs and MPLs will have demarcated constituencies and guidelines for accounting to the people on a regular basis." 

The second focus area would be drug and mental health issues in communities and families, which Zibi said were often overlooked and "got nearly zero public health response".

"People who suffer from drug addiction are regarded as criminals to be jailed, instead of receiving the care human-centred health policies should deliver," he said.

READ | Rise Mzansi looks to anti-apartheid activists to 'change the system' and contest the 2024 elections

Zibi said the party's final area of concern would be safety issues and crime throughout the country. 

He said the purpose of the manifesto was to provide communities "with a megaphone to articulate their issues and the accompanying solutions".

Zibi added: "It is time for a new non-racialism premised on the values of justice and freedom, with equality, solidarity and integrity as indivisible, supporting social democratic values. We must have measurable, specific economic justice targets for our nation-building."


