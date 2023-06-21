1h ago

Share

SA missed the opportunity to help 'free up' African continent post-1994, says Herman Mashaba

accreditation
Malaika Ditabo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba.
ActionSA Leader Herman Mashaba.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/ Darren Stewart
  • ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has proposed five pillars that could strengthen South Africa's role in international relations. 
  • He said the government needed to utilise its role in the global community to improve and uplift Africa.
  • Elizabeth Sidiropoulos from the South African Institute for International Affairs said the country needed to navigate geopolitical rivalries such as Russia-Ukraine amid a transformation in the geopolitical landscape. 

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has emphasised the need for the South African government to use its position to advance the lives of many by restoring and rebuilding its diplomatic ties with various states worldwide. 

During a Tuesday foreign policy panel with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, Mashaba presented the five pillars - including human rights and diplomatic and trade relations - ActionSA envisions for the country, which he said could improve SA's foreign policy.

"South Africa should be a responsible participant in global bodies and utilise these institutions to promote humanity's global interests. We should also serve as a champion for the region, the continent, and the developing world and work towards a fair global system, he said.

Mashaba, however, expressed shame and disappointment, saying that after the country became a democracy, the government had the opportunity to make a difference and "address all governments with the miracle of the Constitution adopted by this country".

"We really missed an opportunity. The entire African continent looked to South Africa to free up the entire African continent. That is why the political leadership since 1994 has been in all the international policy." 

Mashaba added that for Ubuntu to be achieved, the acceptance and application of laws of the country had to be respected by all within its borders, adding: "We need to continue inviting people of the world to come to SA, but people must come here legally and when you are in our country, respect our laws."

READ | Racial quotas harming job opportunities, says ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba

Panelist Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, from the South African Institute for International Affairs, noted that factors such as credibility, order and reputation were important when dealing with international affairs. 

She said the world viewed South Africa based on how the government tackled domestic issues, such as corruption, and how it showed accountability and leadership.

Sidiropoulos said:

The fact that South Africa was able to make that democratic transformation in a peaceful way, in a way they tried to build an inclusive society, was critical to us bouncing above our weight at that time. We needed a vision, and we had a vision – the vision was important, but so was the way the world viewed us.

Describing the complexities and changes in the "geopolitical landscape", she said that in the country's quest to trade with countries it could get the most "advantage" from, it was essential for it to navigate geopolitical rivalries such as Russia-Ukraine. 

"The world is more complex certainly in terms of its challenges, but also in terms of its countries. In terms of how we interact with other countries in the world and actors, it has to be quite fluid and flexible to reflect the different types of issues that we need to handle, and work together."

Reflecting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sidiropoulos touched on the significance of the war.

"The difference here is not so much that we are driven by the rhetoric of the North and the narrative of the North on Ukraine, but the fact is, Ukraine is the tipping point on some of the fundamental principles of the world order post-1945," she said.

"As developing countries, as global South but not major powers, we need to be thinking, what are the values we want and the principles we want to define, that should define this post-Ukraine order." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
actionsaherman mashabagautengjohannesburgpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
29% - 1456 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
57% - 2887 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 711 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

51m ago

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

1h ago

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

14 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
23.43
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.12
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Platinum
955.79
+0.4%
Palladium
1,362.10
+0.1%
Gold
1,930.16
-0.3%
Silver
23.01
-0.7%
Brent Crude
75.90
-0.3%
Top 40
70,259
-1.5%
All Share
75,641
-1.5%
Resource 10
64,284
-2.2%
Industrial 25
102,375
-1.2%
Financial 15
16,043
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23165.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo