SACP urges alliance partners to unite, resolve systemic problems in memory of Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Malaika Ditabo
Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Tina Joemat-Pettersson
Shelley Christians/Gallo Images/The Times
  • The South Africa Communist Party has called on its alliance partners, the ANC and Cosatu, to join arms to tackle societal issues.
  • The ANC Northern Cape said it extended its support to Joemat-Pettersson's family.
  • It is unclear if a state funeral would be held for Joemat-Pettersson, who served as chairperson in the portfolio committee on police. 

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has called for its alliance partners, the ANC and Cosatu, to reform itself and adjust to the ever-changing times in the country to honour the late former energy minister, Tina Joemat-Pettersson.

Party leaders nationwide have paid tribute to Joemat-Pettersson, who served as the National Assembly portfolio committee chair, following her death on Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SACP thanked her for contributing to the fight against apartheid and her role in building the party's structures following its unbanning in the Northern Cape.

"We will remember Tina Joemat-Pettersson above all else through her contribution in building the revolutionary movement that led the struggle to defeat the apartheid regime and achieve our April 1994 democratic breakthrough."

The SACP also urged its alliance partners to unite to resolve "systemic problems in memory of Joemat-Pettersson".

The party added:

In memory of her contribution to the just struggle, the alliance needs to reconfigure itself to move with the times and become stronger at every new moment to resolve the systemic problems of high unemployment, poverty, inequality, crime, gender-based violence, and the electricity under-capacity crisis, all as a matter of urgency.

The 59-year-old was a youth activist from the Northern Cape and an ANC national executive committee member later in her political career. 

READ | 'Seasoned politician and lawmaker': Joemat-Pettersson embroiled in controversy days before death

During her nearly three decades as a politician, Joemat-Pettersson, was able to assist and contribute to various political organisations.

The ANC Northern Cape described Joemat-Pettersson as a "sharp-minded perfectionist", passionate about her job.

Acting provincial deputy secretary Maruping Lekwene and ANC Northern Cape spokesperson, Thabo Mothibi, extended their condolences to her sons and family.

Lekwene thanked Joemat-Pettersson "for having selflessly sacrificed her youth in fighting the devilish apartheid system and for having left an imprint and an important mark as an organic servant of the people".

He added that the party, Parliament, and the provincial government would keep the public updated on all developments on a memorial for Joemat-Pettersson.

READ | Former minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, 59, has died

It remains unclear whether a state funeral will be held.

Lekwene said the provincial leadership would be guided by the national party's leadership and the NEC.

However, he said, they were ready as members of the ANC in the province to support the Joemat-Pettersson family.

When asked about Joemat-Pettersson's character and the memories she was leaving behind, Lekwene described her as a perfectionist.

"She wanted things to be done in a particular way. She was very strict. Of course, she would come across to some other people as being feisty and a bit rough. But she was just a strong character, someone who needed things to be done and be done the right way."

"We will miss her. I know she was a very strong cadre. A very sharp-minded comrade. Comrade Tina was very passionate."


