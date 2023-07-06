1h ago

Sell gala dinner tickets, fill buses or be banished from birthday bash - Malema warns EFF leaders

Zintle Mahlati
Julius Malema said the allegations were manufactured and misplaced. Photo by Gallo Images
  • EFF leader Julius Malema is taking a hardline stance against leaders who do not adhere to strict requirements ahead of the EFF's birthday celebrations. 
  • Malema says they will be publicly shamed and banned from attending if they do not sell gala dinner tickets and fill buses ahead of the event. 
  • The EFF has a held a variety of events, launched albums and hosted art exhibitions in the lead-up to the celebrations.

EFF regional leaders who fail to sell gala dinner tickets and fill hundreds of buses for the party's 10th birthday celebration will be publicly shamed and banned from attending its rally on 29 July.

This according to party leader Julius Malema. 

The EFF is celebrating its founding anniversary with a rally at FNB Stadium.

Malema said all leaders were mandated to bring as many supporters as possible to the celebration. 

Those who fail will be publicly exposed. 

Malema said the EFF had told its representatives in Parliament as well as municipal and provincial legislatures to send busloads of constituents they claimed to be representing to the event. 

READ | EFF disbands Limpopo structures over poor election results, Ndlozi appointed interim convener

The directive's deadline was 30 June. 

Tickets to the EFF's gala dinner were on sale for thousands of rand. 

"This directive to EFF representatives was to ensure that they bring those they claim to represent and that the people of South Africa are part of this event.

"All those who failed to comply with this directive, including members of the central command, are prohibited from attending the birthday celebration, and the EFF will publicly release the names of the representatives who are banished from attending.

"Action will be taken against them immediately after the rally.

"The EFF will host a gala dinner, and all members of the EFF and public representatives are expected to sell tickets to the gala dinner. If they fail, their names will be published to the public," Malema said on Thursday. 

He was speaking at the Uncle Tom community hall in Orlando, Soweto, where the EFF was founded in July 2013.

READ | 'President Cyril Ramaphosa is going nowhere, he is exonerated on Phala Phala' - Fikile Mbalula

Malema also touched on current affairs, which include the Phala Phala report issued last week by acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka. 

It cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing. 

The EFF leader said the report was laughable. 

"It exonerated Ramaphosa from the very same business he controls. It is an illogical document."

Malema said the only valid legal document left unchallenged and spoke truthfully about Ramaphosa's guilt was the Section 189 report compiled by former Justice Sandile Ngcobo which resolved the president might have a case to answer to. 

Parliament did not adopt this report after the ANC voted against it.

Malema said the report was rejected by the EFF, and its legal findings were a direct sign Gcaleka was aligned with Ramaphosa. 

"The claim by Gcaleka that there is no conflict of interest in a president engaging in the exchange of millions of foreign currencies, without any declaration to the South African Reserve Bank or consideration of the Executive Members Ethics Act is a sign that a lowly puppet is occupying the Office of the Public Protector," he added. 

