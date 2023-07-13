'Simply ludicrous' Mashatile must live in R37m house for 'security reasons' - Rise Mzansi

Rise Mzansi says it is "simply ludicrous" Paul Mashatile must live in a R37 million mansion owned by his son and son-in-law for security reasons.

The party adds Mashatile is receiving security around himself and his official residences.

Rise Mzansi has supplemented its complaint to the Public Protector with the latest revelations.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's spokesperson's assertion he must live in a R37-million mansion owned by an enterprise run by his son-in-law and son is "simply ludicrous", says Rise Mzansi.

Following the second instalment of News24's investigation into Mashatile's lavish lifestyle, Rise Mzansi will now amend its initial complaint to the Public Protector.

On Wednesday, News24 revealed Mashatile was staying in a R37-million house in an exclusive Waterfall estate in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The house is registered on a 99-year lease to Legacy Properties.

According to company records, the directors of Legacy are Mashatile's son, Thabiso, and his son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo.

Nonkwelo Investments received at least four loans from the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF), totalling at least R30 million, between 2013 and 2017 - overlapping with Mashatile's second stint as human settlements MEC.

According to Nonkwelo, the loans were to develop a property in Highlands, Johannesburg, for student accommodation which, News24 has learned, was to be named Hunter Heights.

Construction, however, has not been completed, with no discernible construction having taken place on the property.

On Wednesday afternoon, Gauteng Human Settlements and Infrastructure MEC Lebogang Maile ordered the GPF's board of directors to undertake an urgent investigation into whether the fund offered excessive loans, spanning more than a decade, to Nonkwelo Investments.

Mashatile's spokesperson, Vukani Mde, and the deputy president's son, Thabiso, said Mashatile had to move to the house because of threats by a former girlfriend in March 2023, shortly after he married another woman.

But Rise Mzansi is not buying this.

"The deputy president's spokesperson cites security concerns as the primary reason for Mashatile to occupying his official state residence.

Tebogo Moalusi, the party's spokesperson, said:

This is simply illogical and ludicrous given the permanent security around state residences and the deputy president himself.

In the investigation's first instalment, News24 reported Mashatile lived a life of luxury in expensive homes, owned by businesspeople who benefitted from state contracts.

One of his largest benefactors is Edwin Sodi, the politically connected businessperson currently on trial on charges of corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier Ace Magashule, who was recently expelled from the ANC.

After that report, the DA and Rise Mzansi laid complaints with the Public Protector.

On Wednesday, the DA's Solly Malatsi said the party would request the Public Protector to extend the scope of her investigation to include these latest allegations.

On Thursday, Rise Mzansi announced the same.

"In order to assist the work of the Public Protector and the assigned senior investigator, Rise Mzansi will submit the latest revelations to add to the docket as part of the ongoing investigation by the Chapter 9 body," said Moalusi.

"The Union Buildings are occupied by a president and a deputy president who are compromised and focused on fighting their own political battles and allegations of unethical and criminal conduct, rather than building a capable state and the country we all deserve."



