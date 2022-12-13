Smelling blood, Mkhize insists ANC MPs must not just toe party line when deciding Ramaphosa's fate

ANC presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize says the party's NEC should not dictate how ANC MPs vote when Parliament debates the Section 89 panel's report on Phala Phala on Tuesday.

Mkhize believes ANC MPs should decide on how to vote.

Mkhize was on the campaign trail in Gauteng ahead of the province's announcement of its preferred candidates for the ANC top six.

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize remains adamant that the ANC national executive committee (NEC) should not dictate how members of Parliament vote when they consider the Section 89 panel's report on President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala dealings.

Mkhize said the NEC should afford MPs the space to make up their own minds.

Mkhize said this on the eve of a scheduled parliamentary vote on whether to adopt a scathing report by an independent panel on the Phala Phala saga. The panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found that Ramaphosa had a case to answer regarding the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala game farm in February 2020.

READ | Phala Phala: Ramaphosa could face 42 ANC rebels in Parliament who want him impeached

If MPs vote to adopt the report on Tuesday, it could set in motion impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa.

Noticing that Ramaphosa – his opponent for the ANC presidency at the party's elective conference later this week – is vulnerable, Mkhize reiterated that MPs should decide whether to vote for or against the adoption of the panel's report.

Mkhize is seemingly hopeful that Ramaphosa's foes could amass enough numbers to deal a serious blow and force him to head into the conference with the possibility of facing an impeachment process.

Mkhize said:

From where I stand, I am saying let's hear what the MPs are saying. They have got that primary prerogative to make the final decision. We have heard what the NEC has said on the report, but now let's hear what they (MPs) are saying.

Addressing the media after an engagement with Soweto ANC branches at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in southern Johannesburg on Monday night, Mkhize said it was important "to make sure that this process, whatever the discussion, must happen in an environment free of any fear or any intimidation".

His comments came after acting ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile promised that there would be repercussions if any ANC MPs voted in favour of the adoption of the report.

The ANC cited Ramaphosa's approach to the Constitutional Court as grounds for the party's decision to no longer see out the process of having an impeachment committee to further scrutinise the matter, should he be found to have a case to answer.

READ | Phala Phala: Mkhize says 'mafia style' NEC meeting 'bullied' members into not airing their views

Attempting to have the NEC resolution cast aside, Mkhize said while the committee had taken a decision, it was important for ANC MPs to also consider that not all members supported this resolution.

"Yes, the NEC has taken a certain line that has to be followed, but in arriving at that resolution, there was a lot of debate, and members (MPs) must also take that into account..." Mkhize said.

In an exclusive interview with News24 last week, Mkhize said a "Mafia-style" ANC NEC had "bullied" members into submission and imposed its resolution by instructing party MPs to vote against the adoption of the panel's report.

Taking his campaign to Gauteng on Monday after visiting the Western Cape, Free State and the Eastern Cape over the weekend, Mkhize said the narrative that his ANC presidential campaign was akin to state capture apologists trying to derail the party's renewal process was "misleading".

He said the narrative was meant to ensure that the party retained the same leadership, which he described as having run its course.



"There are no people who are entitled to certain positions within the ANC," said the former health minister.

He used a soccer analogy to describe the current state of the party.

"Right now, we have a team that has been playing and not scoring. Just like any good coach, when that is the case, you need to substitute certain players and bring in fresh legs and people who can get you goals. This is where we find ourselves in the organisation," said Mkhize.

Newsletter Daily Good Morning, SA Join the 1 million News24 readers who are signed up to receive the top, must-read stories of the day in their inbox. Join them and get premium news, every weekday at 6 am.

ANC secretary-general hopeful, Phumulo Masualle, and ANC treasurer-general hopeful, Mzwandile Masina, supported Mkhize during his campaign in Soweto.



His camp seems to have taken their campaign to Gauteng as the province's general council, which is set to nominate its preferred candidates, convenes on Wednesday.

In September, the province endorsed Ramaphosa for re-election as president. It also gave the nod for Mashatile to be party deputy president, Stan Mathabatha to become the national chair, and Nomvula Mokonyane to be elected as deputy secretary-general.

At the time, the province did not announce its preferred candidates for the secretary-general and treasurer-general positions.