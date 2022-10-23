52m ago

add bookmark

South Africa is on autopilot because the pilot is selling ankole - Malema

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF supporters.
EFF supporters.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • EFF leader Julius Malema said the EFF could not unseat the ANC if it behaved like the ANC.
  • Malema was addressing the EFF's People's Assembly in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.
  • He said South Africa was on autopilot because Cyril Ramaphosa had vacated his seat to do private business. 

EFF leader Julius Malema said South Africa was on autopilot because the man meant to pilot the country had vacated his seat to do personal business. 

Malema joined a chorus of attack against President Cyril Ramaphosa as the latter is facing various probes related to impropriety linked to the theft of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm. 

"Comrades, the country has collapsed. We are on autopilot. We don't know where the pilot is. There is a rumour that the pilot is at Phala Phala selling buffalos and ankole. That is why the plane does not have a pilot," he said. 

Malema was addressing the EFF's People's Assembly in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday. 

"When you are a president of South Africa, by law you cannot do any other business, except be a president of South Africa. Why? Because you are a pilot. You cannot be a pilot and, at the same time and same place, be an air hostess," he said. 

At the weekend, Ramaphosa came under criticism from his predecessors, Jacob Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, related to impropriety linked to his Phala Phala farm. 

READ | KZN ANC sticks up for Ramaphosa after Zuma's attack over Phala Phala

A panel of independent experts last week began its probe, following a motion by ATM leader Vuyolwethu Zungula for Ramaphosa's removal on the grounds of "a serious violation of the Constitution or the law and serious misconduct".

The Phala Phala saga became a burning issue in June after ex-spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, head of the Presidential Protection Unit, Major-General Wally Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing a February 2020 burglary at the farm.

According to Fraser's affidavit, Ramaphosa had at least $4 million in cash stashed in a couch at the game farm, and played a part in covering up the theft, following an allegedly illegal investigation. 

Ramaphosa is also the subject of a probe by the Public Protector in relation to whether he violated the Executive Members Ethics Act. 

Malema said South Africa did not have a full-time president because Ramaphosa was doing business on the side. 

"What type of president do we have in South Africa, who leaves the office to go and sell ankole. Let's say the money is not stolen, it's fine, it's his money. He says he made money from the sale of ankole and buffalo. You have a president who tells you that sometimes I do other things, and you don't relieve him to go do those things freely," he said. 

Malema added:

We are looking for a pilot because our pilot is no more. How can a president admit to putting dollars under a mattress and that president spends 24 hours in office after admitting to putting dollars under the mattress.

The EFF leader further chastised his party members for wanting to mimic the ANC. 

"You can't replace the ANC if you do the same things as the ANC. You can't replace a tendency with the same tendency," Malema said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemakwazulu-nataldurbanpolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 3918 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12097 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
41% - 17613 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
22% - 9371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.45
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.84
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,657.90
0.0%
Silver
19.41
0.0%
Palladium
2,023.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
59,091
-0.4%
All Share
65,539
-0.4%
Resource 10
61,165
+1.3%
Industrial 25
78,405
-1.5%
Financial 15
14,910
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

18 Oct

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo