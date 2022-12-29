South Africans 'get distracted by race debate,' says uMngeni Mayor Pappas

South Africans get distracted by the "race debate".

So says uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas who participated in a virtual town hall meeting.

He also said he doesn't intend challenging John Steenhuisen for the DA's leadership, while adding that President Cyril Ramaphosa is "scared of the people".

South Africans get distracted by the "race debate" and don't focus on "life changing" issues like poverty, inequality and unemployment, uMngeni Mayor Christopher Pappas said as he participated in a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday.

The DA mayor waded into the often sharky waters of Twitter, allowing users to ask him questions under the hashtag #AskPappas.

A user with the handle Tkay Thoz asked, in reference to the recent racist attack at Maselspoort: "I want to know why is your party @Our_DA always silent when it comes to race matters in this country. Why are they silent about that pool incident?"

Pappas responded: "I don't think that this is true. South Africans get distracted by the 'race debate' and do not focus on the life-changing issues. Poverty, inequality and unemployment. We let politicians drive hatred or ditractions (sic) based on colour and don't fix our real problems."

Several Twitter users were unimpressed by this answer.

Pappas also described Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment as a "failed policy that was a compromise between the ANC and the Apartheid Government".

"There is more inequality and poverty now (especially with Black people). In uMngeni we add more emphasis on how many people you employ and if you are local," he tweeted.

To this, Nosipho Khulu responded: "Totally disagree with this stance. The boers economically empowered themselves with their version of BBEEE so we know it works so did the British. The execution of BBEEE requires strict oversight to make sure it benefits more than the few black elites."

Pappas responded with a link to the DA's empowerment policy and said: "Here is a real alternative to the failed BBBEEE policies that has left so many Black South Africans unable to access the economy and made fat cats fatter."

The mayor also didn't hold back when it was suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa should visit his timeline with a pen and paper to copy some notes on leadership.

@CyrilRamaphosa is scared of the people. He doesn't have the backbone to answer journalists and be accessible.

Asked if he'd consider running to become the DA's leader, Pappas said current party leader John Steenhuisen was "doing a good job".

"He has stabilized the party after a period of indecisive leadership and administrative inefficiencies. It is a very difficult job and requires a think (sic) skin and resoluteness. I am happy changing the lives of the people of uMngeni."

@jsteenhuisen is doing a good job. He has stabilized the party after a period of indecisive leadership and administrative inefficiencies.

In the 2021 municipal elections, the DA won the uMngeni municipality.

It was the first time they had won a municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The 31-year-old Pappas was elected mayor, and has been credited with steadying the ship in the municipality, which was dangerously close to running onto the rocks.

DA MP Tim Brauteseth asked him what five key things he and the DA government had done differently since taking over from the ANC in November 2021.

"Hands on leadership, financial control and oversight, understanding laws and regulations, removing political interference, fit for purpose hiring," Pappas answered.