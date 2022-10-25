53m ago

add bookmark

Stabbing, one death reported in Mpumalanga as ANC races to conclude BMGs

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pule Mabe at the ANC's Eastern Cape conference.
Pule Mabe at the ANC's Eastern Cape conference.
Kayleen Morgan
  • The ANC had extended the deadline for branch general meetings to be held until 7 November.
  • The meetings offer ANC members a chance to nominate leadership candidates ahead of the December national conference. 
  • These BGMs have not been trouble-free as stabbings and violence were reported in Mpumalanga. 

An ANC member was killed, and another stabbed during a branch general meeting (BGM) in Mpumalanga. 

The ANC has encouraged its regions to use the police to help ensure BGMs were held without incident. 

Party structures were concluding BGMs for nominations of ANC leadership candidates ahead of the December conference. 

The meetings have not been violence-free. 

In Mpumalanga, the ANC in the Ehlanzeni region reported a member was stabbed and another killed during a BGM meeting. 

"The ANC in Ehlanzeni region has learnt with great shock about the violent behaviour of some members of the ANC, which is alleged to have taken place in a BGM of the ANC in Ward 21, Mbombela sub-region, on 23 October in Kanyamazane community hall. We've been informed that Norman Ngwenya died, and another comrade was injured during the BGM. 

READ | ANC extends deadline for leadership nominations, as members delay holding BMGs

"During this very difficult moment, we're also encouraged by branches taking the work of the ANC very seriously, and as Ehlanzeni region, we have now passed the 70% mark in the preliminary verification report.

"We call upon all members of the ANC in the region to be calm and work towards the organisation's renewal. The REC [regional executive committee] is still going to process a report on the conduct of these few members that are destabilising the work of the organisation in the Mbombela sub-region," the ANC in Mpumalanga said. 

On Tuesday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe echoed similar sentiments during a press briefing.  

He said ANC structures had been informed to use law enforcement agencies to ensure BGMs were held peacefully. 

We have condemned such despicable behaviour and conduct, and this cannot reflect how branch general meetings are expected to be conducted. When you leave your home to go and attend a BGM of the ANC, your family members must know you will return home in peace.


"We have told our structures to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure BGMs are conducted peacefully. We should not come back and deal with incidents of violence in our BGMs. Most meetings have been peaceful," Mabe added. 

A special ANC national executive committee meeting, which was held last week, decided to extend the deadline for BGMs. 

The meetings are the only avenue, ahead of the conference, for ANC members to nominate their desired leaders. 

They also ensure party delegates to the conference are solidified. 

Once the ANC has concluded its BGMs, the nominations will be consolidated to compile a list of members who have reached the threshold. 

Mabe blamed load shedding and the ANC online membership verification system for the delay in hundreds of branches not meeting the original deadline for nominations. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancpule mabembombelampumalangacrime and courtspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4439 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
30% - 14070 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
38% - 17660 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10639 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.20
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.87
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.64
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,655.89
+0.4%
Silver
19.25
+0.1%
Palladium
1,919.42
-2.6%
Platinum
919.60
-1.0%
Brent Crude
93.26
-0.3%
Top 40
59,149
+1.2%
All Share
65,744
+1.2%
Resource 10
61,552
-0.4%
Industrial 25
77,697
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,208
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors

5h ago

How these pupils from SA’s poorest schools became doctors
Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony

8h ago

Mitchell's Plain man's love for art awarded at provincial ceremony
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22297.23) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo